GT's Living Foods Announces Formation Of Science Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT's Living Foods, producer of the most-loved and best-selling Kombucha brand in the world, today announced the formation of its new Science Advisory Board (SAB) amid increased consumer needs during COVID-19 for natural products that support immunity and reduce inflammation. The inaugural board consists of five medical doctors with expertise in science, nutrition, and the gut microbiome. In addition to driving and advocating for science-based research for all of GT's products, the board will serve as a conduit to connect the greater research community and consumers to the scientifically-proven healing properties of fermented foods for better gut health and digestion.

"We've been carefully and purposefully developing this board for quite some time. With the global pandemic still impacting our lives, and the increasing awareness and interest of gut health and immunity, we feel the time is now to enhance and invest in the science of fermented foods," says GT Dave, Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods. "The SAB founding members represent an unparalleled level of expertise that will help further research into the true health benefits of fermented foods and beverages. In order for us to continue our mission and share a message that food can be medicine, we are taking that next step to prove that our products are in fact valuable to people's lives – which is exactly what this board will help us do."

GT's Living Foods SAB members come from a variety of backgrounds with knowledge related to the scientific components that are needed for healing the gut and improving overall digestive health. Chairman of the board, Ari Mackler, Ph.D. MBA, comes from the pharmaceutical industry, with scientific training from Loma Linda University's Center for Perinatal Biology and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. After a decade in pharma, he completed his MBA at Indiana University and joined The Wonderful Company as its Vice President of Clinical Development, helping develop consumer- and regulatory-relevant research and programming in support of the company's pomegranate, tree nut and citrus businesses, as well as leading several nutrition-centered industry institutions. He is also the Chief Scientific Officer at PLUS Products, continuing his phytochemistry work in the health and wellness space.

"When GT's came to me to discuss the development of this board and its potential, I was thrilled to be part of the initial planning stages and the selection process for the additional members," said Mackler. "Looking ahead, I see huge opportunity for the board and its role in the larger wellness space to help amplify the critical role of living foods and live cultures in gut health, digestion and holistic health."

Joining Mackler as founding advisors of the board are:

Jack Gilbert , Ph.D. – prior Director of the Microbiome Center at the University of Chicago ; current professor at the University of California, San Diego and Scripps Institution of Oceanography; focuses on interactions between the microbiome, nutrition, and cognition and physiology.

– prior Director of the Microbiome Center at the ; current professor at the and Scripps Institution of Oceanography; focuses on interactions between the microbiome, nutrition, and cognition and physiology. Charles Frankel , MD – gastroenterologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center; treats conditions such as Crohn's disease, IBS or gastroesophageal reflux disease; expert in the effects of diet and nutrition, and their impact on your general well-being.

– gastroenterologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center; treats conditions such as Crohn's disease, IBS or gastroesophageal reflux disease; expert in the effects of diet and nutrition, and their impact on your general well-being. Jonathan Jacobs , MD, Ph.D. – co-founder of the UCLA Microbiome Center and director of the Microbiome Core; research explores the role of intestinal microbes in the development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), obesity, and other gastrointestinal disorders.

– co-founder of the UCLA Microbiome Center and director of the Microbiome Core; research explores the role of intestinal microbes in the development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), obesity, and other gastrointestinal disorders. David Heber , MD, Ph.D. – founding Director of the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition and founding Chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition in the Department of Medicine at UCLA ; primary areas of research include obesity treatment and prevention, the role of nutrition, phytochemicals, and botanical dietary supplements in the prevention and treatment of common forms of cancer and cardiovascular disease.

About GT's Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the World's greatest healer.

Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.gtslivingfoods.com .

