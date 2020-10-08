GT's Synergy Launches Fall Campaign Encouraging People Everywhere To Be Rooted In Nature

Since its birth in 1995 , GT's Synergy continues to cultivate Kombucha in small batches harvesting raw foods from the Earth. Each bottle of authentically crafted, fully fermented Kombucha offers naturally occurring nutrients that nurture the body in a way only nature can.

When you root yourself in nature, you tap into ways to eat better, think better, and ultimately live better.

"As living beings, we rely on Mother Nature for our nourishment and vitality. She is the world's best doctor—healing us both mentally and physically. However, as we continue to exist in our increasingly modern lives, we are slowly losing our connection with Nature," says Founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods, GT Dave. "Through our Rooted In Nature messaging, the intention is for people to rekindle and maintain their relationship with the natural world. When you root yourself in nature, you tap into a higher vibration that guides you with ways to eat better, think better, and ultimately live better."

In celebration of the new campaign, GT's Synergy has debuted a new Nature-inspired design for its bold, fresh, and earthy roots-centric flavors Gingerade (#1 best-selling Kombucha in the world), Heart Beet, and Tantric Turmeric. This new look unifies the collection reflecting the concentric rings seen in the cross section of these powerful root ingredients: ginger, beet, turmeric, respectively.

GT continues, "It has been a wonderful experience to reimagine the labels of our root-based Kombucha flavors, especially Gingerade, which has touched the lives of many across the globe. This new visual expression and structure better depicts the root and natural origin from which the healing qualities and immune health benefits are sourced."

Fans and followers, new and old, can use the store locator on GT's website to find specific retailers that carry Gingerade, Heart Beet, and Tantric Turmeric, while Southern California residents can also order for home delivery via the e-commerce shop.

For more information on GT's Living Foods, the Rooted In Nature campaign, please visit: www.GTsLivingFoods.com and follow on social media: @GTsKombucha.

About GT's Living Foods:

We believe that Mother Nature is the world's greatest healer. Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has revolutionized how people think and feel about Kombucha and fermented foods in the Western World. From the womb, founder GT Dave was raised vegetarian and taught that food can be medicine. He continues to uphold that philosophy with always pure, potent, and plant-derived fermented offerings produced in their most authentic form, never compromised. The fiercely independent, family-owned, and operated company is available in over 55,000 retailers across North America and Europe. Today and beyond, GT's Living Foods' driving purpose is to spread a global message that food can be medicine and through proper nutrition one can heal thyself. For more information, please visit www.GTsLivingFoods.com .

