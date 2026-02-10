GTT Group Announces Exclusive Divestiture of Pioneering AI Video Compression Patent Portfolio

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), a global leader in patent analysis and transaction services, today announced it is exclusively representing the divestiture of a groundbreaking patent portfolio in the field of AI-assisted video compression and frame interpolation. The acquisition opportunity presents a unique opportunity to shape the future of the rapidly expanding digital video landscape. The portfolio, comprising six distinct international patent families, offers pioneering solutions to the most pressing challenges in video delivery and storage, directly addressing the bandwidth and infrastructure constraints created by the explosive growth of streaming services, gaming, and high-resolution content.

As the global video streaming market is projected to reach $129 billion by 2030, the demand for more efficient and intelligent video compression techniques is peaking. This portfolio leverages advanced neural networks and machine learning to significantly reduce bandwidth requirements without compromising visual quality. The technology is directly applicable to a wide range of fast-growing markets, including video, GPUs, smart TVs, and mobile devices.

"We are delighted to offer this portfolio for acquisition. These innovations are foundational technologies that will enable the next generation of immersive, high-fidelity video experiences. For global streamers, network providers, and hardware manufacturers, acquiring this portfolio is a fantastic opportunity to gain a significant competitive advantage and lead the industry's next major technological shift," said Tyler McKinley, Managing Director at GTT Group.

The portfolio's strategic value is underscored by its strong alignment with the ongoing standardization efforts within the Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG), particularly the development of next-generation MPEG-AI standards. Several of the patented methods, including a novel hybrid machine learning and DCT-based compression system would help position the acquirer at the center of the future video codec ecosystem, creating substantial strategic opportunities.

The patent families cover a range of innovations, from context-aware frame synthesis and feature pyramid warping to multi-resolution optical flow estimation. These techniques enable superior frame rate upscaling, motion smoothing, and bandwidth reduction, making them ideal for applications ranging from high-end video production and cloud gaming to on-device AI processing in smartphones and consumer electronics. The portfolio includes granted patents in key jurisdictions including the United States, Japan, and South Korea, with expiration dates extending to 2042.

Parties interested in exploring this strategic acquisition opportunity are invited to make inquiries for further details and a comprehensive portfolio review. Please contact Tyler McKinley, Managing Director at [email protected]. All inquiries are kept strictly confidential.

About GTT Group

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (www.gttgrp.com) is the market leader and pioneer in patent analysis, patent transaction (divestiture & acquisition), and patent enterprise value services and is the first mover in patent equity venture capital investing via its affiliated venture capital fund, Ideaship (www.ideashipfund.com). The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information on this unique opportunity, please contact:

Contact:

Tyler McKinley

Managing Director, GTT Group

[email protected]

+1.503.351.8945

SOURCE Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.