The End of the Studio All-Nighter: Clinton Sparks and Johnny Gillespie Secure Patent for AI That Mixes Like a Pro (But Leaves You in Charge)

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask any artist about their "creative process," and they'll tell you the same thing: they love creating the song, but they hate the time, technical, and financial burden that follows. Grammy-nominated producer Clinton Sparks and tech visionary Johnny Gillespie have officially patented a solution to the "mix-fix" nightmare. Supported by GTT Group, the global strategic patent advisory, Sparks and Gillespie have secured a U.S. patent for an AI-driven production system that handles the heavy lifting of mixing and mastering—turning weeks of tedious knob-turning into minutes of pure creativity.

Picture of Johnny and Clinton

Technology That Respects Your Vibe

The biggest fear artists have about AI is losing their "soul" to a machine. Sparks and Gillespie built this system with a "Human-First" philosophy. It isn't here to replace the artist; it's here to act as their elite, 24/7 personal engineer.

Reclaim Your Life: Instead of spending ten hours trying to make a snare drum sound "snappy," the AI handles the surgical technicalities in seconds. You get your time back to write, perform, and actually live your life.

Instead of spending ten hours trying to make a snare drum sound "snappy," the AI handles the surgical technicalities in seconds. You get your time back to write, perform, and actually live your life. Stay in the Driver's Seat: The system uses Intelligent Templates and Cloud-Based Workflows that act as a professional foundation. It gets you 90% of the way to a radio-ready hit instantly, leaving that final 10% of "artistic flair" entirely in your hands.

The system uses and that act as a professional foundation. It gets you 90% of the way to a radio-ready hit instantly, leaving that final 10% of "artistic flair" entirely in your hands. Professional Ears, Anywhere: Whether you're recording in a tour bus or a bedroom, the AI corrects the technical flaws of your environment, giving you the confidence that your song will sound just as good in a club as it does in your headphones.

The $19 Billion Shift

As the AI music market rockets toward a projected $19 billion by 2034, this patent marks a shift from "AI as a gimmick" to "AI as a partner."

"I've spent thousands of hours in dark studios squinting at computer screens," says Clinton Sparks. "I know the burnout. We wanted to solve the 'expensive' problem, but more importantly, we wanted to solve the 'frustration' problem. We're giving artists the ability to hit a button, get a professional mix, and stay in their creative flow without the technical headache."

Johnny Gillespie adds: "This is about empowerment. We aren't taking the artist out of the music; we're taking the 'boring' out of the production. It's about giving a kid in a rural town the same sonic firepower as a major label studio."

Built by Creators, for Creators

Supported by the strategic minds at GTT Group, Sparks and Gillespie are ensuring that this tech remains a tool for human expression.

"Clinton and Johnny aren't just technologists; they are artists who understand the sweat and tears that go into a track," says Tyler McKinley, Managing Director at GTT Group. "Their patent is about using AI to remove the barriers between a human's idea and a finished masterpiece."

The Future of the "One-Click" Hit

This patent is just the beginning. The duo is already expanding their portfolio to cover the entire lifecycle of a song. Their mission is simple: simplify the science so you can focus on the art.

The studio of the future isn't a room full of gear—it's a partner that lets you sound like a pro while feeling like yourself.

About Clinton Sparks:

Clinton Sparks, CEO of the Global Gaming League, is a renowned disruptor and entertainment mogul, author, speaker, entrepreneur, visionary brand builder, and leading-edge innovator in integrating culture, collaboration, and cross-platform marketing. He has an outstanding track record of success and a background in managing multiple products from ideation to market launch. He is also a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum music producer, songwriter, and DJ responsible for over 80 million records sold, working with artists ranging from Pitbull, T-Pain, and Ludacris, to Lady Gaga, DJ Snake, and Beyonce.

About Johnny Gillespie:

Johnny Gillespie, is a strategist and innovator dedicated to building lasting value at the intersection of business and technology. With a background spanning patent-holding innovation and large-scale corporate acquisitions, they are known for a disciplined leadership style that views excellence as a daily habit. A creative force both in and out of the office, currently pioneering ways to integrate artificial intelligence into the digital audio experience to empower the creators of tomorrow.

About GTT Group:

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (www.gttgrp.com) is the market leader and pioneer in patent analysis, patent transactions (divestiture & acquisition, and patent enterprise value services and is the first mover in patent equity venture capital investing via its affiliated venture capital fund, Ideaship (www.ideashipfund.com). The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information, please contact:

Tyler McKinley

Managing Director, GTT Group

[email protected]

+1.503.351.8945

SOURCE Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.