Pioneering Dermocosmetics Brand Solaana MD, with Patented High-Absorption Topical Vitamin D Technology, Offered for Acquisition

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GTT Group, the global leader in patent-backed strategic transactions, today announced it is exclusively representing the acquisition of Solaana MD, a physician-founded, patent-protected dermocosmetics brand poised for global scale.

Solaana MD offers a turnkey opportunity for a strategic acquirer to dominate a new, untapped category in the $76billion dermocosmetics market. The company has developed and commercialized a first-in-class, high-absorption, topical Vitamin D delivery system that addresses a well-documented, unmet need for millions of consumers.

Solving the Vitamin D Paradox: A $15 Billion Unmet Need

The modern skincare industry has created an unintended public health dilemma. While daily sunscreen use is universally recommended to protect against UV damage and skin cancer, long-term UV avoidance suppresses the skin's natural ability to synthesize Vitamin D. The skin's ability to synthesize Vitamin D is essential for immune function, skin barrier integrity, and the management of inflammatory conditions. The result is a malnourishment condition impacting an estimated 40% of U.S. adults that are Vitamin D deficient, and the problem is compounded for the over 30 million Americans living with chronic skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

With oral Vitamin D supplementation, the conventional remedy for Vitamin D deficiency, being unreliable for a substantial portion of the population as well, Solaana MD's patented formulation resolves the Vitamin D paradox directly. Engineered as a cosmetically elegant, low-viscosity emulsion applied as a base layer beneath sunscreen, or simply as part of daily cosmetic/skincare routine, the product delivers Vitamin D transdermally, bypassing the gastrointestinal system entirely and supporting localized Vitamin D availability at the skin level. The result is a product that is simultaneously a dermocosmetic, a functional wellness product, and a daily skincare essential.

A Strategic Imperative

"Solaana MD is a strategic imperative for any major beauty or pharmaceutical player looking to own the next frontier of science-backed skincare," said Tyler McKinley, Managing Director of GTT Group. "It's a high-growth, high-margin, patent-protected business that can be plugged into a global distribution network for immediate impact. We anticipate strong interest."

The acquisition includes the full brand, and patented compound, a turnkey supply chain, existing sales, and committed transition support from co-founders Dr. Rosalynn Nazarian, a board-certified dermatopathologist, and Madeline Rodriguez.

The acquisition includes the full brand, and patented compound, a turnkey supply chain, existing sales, and committed transition support from co-founders Dr. Rosalynn Nazarian, a board-certified dermatopathologist, and Madeline Rodriguez.

