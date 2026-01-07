GTT Group Announces Exclusive Divestment of Global Patent Portfolio for Advanced Composite Structures and Modular EV Battery Enclosures

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group), a global leader in patent analysis and transaction services, today announced the exclusive representation of a significant patent portfolio from a leading global automotive supplier. The portfolio encompasses key innovations in advanced composite structures and modular electric vehicle (EV) battery enclosure technologies.

This offering includes seven active global patent families, with three granted U.S. patents and four supported by pending U.S. and international applications. The portfolio is a rare opportunity to acquire a curated collection of assets in the rapidly growing technology areas of structural assemblies, battery enclosure design, impact and crash protection, thermal management, and modular vehicle floor structures.

The strategic value of this portfolio is substantial, offering the potential to accelerate next-generation EV platform development, reduce manufacturing costs and complexity through modular composite architectures, and strengthen freedom-to-operate in a crowded market. The global automotive composites market is projected to grow from US$9.7 billion in 2024 to over US$37 billion by 2034, while the battery enclosure market is expected to reach US$10.8 billion by 2033.

"This portfolio represents a significant opportunity for companies looking to innovate and establish a strong market position in the EV and automotive sectors," said Tyler McKinley, Managing Director at GTT Group. "The technologies covered by these patents are critical for developing lighter, safer, and more efficient electric vehicles."

Indications of interest are being accepted until February 28th, 2026. Interested parties are encouraged to contact GTT Group for a confidential briefing on the portfolio.

About GTT Group

Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group) is a patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. GTT Group combines patent and market analysis to deliver unparalleled insight and transactional support to its clients. For more than 30 years, GTT Group has been a trusted advisor to the world's leading technology companies, providing a range of services including patent brokerage, patent valuation, and strategic patent advisory.

