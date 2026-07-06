GTT GROUP RELEASES FIRST QUARTER PATENT TRANSACTION MARKET REPORT DOCUMENTING HIGH NPE ACTIVITY LEVELS (PTMR)

PORTLAND, Ore., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), a world leader in strategic patent analysis, patent transaction, patent development venture capital, and patent enterprise valuation services released its First Quarter 2026 Patent Transaction Market Report and Forecast (PTMR) this morning. The report includes the Patent Market Index (PMI®) and the Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) along with sector specific patent activity.

The PMI dropped slightly in Q1, decreasing by 2.6 percent. Our opinion is that the drop does not reflect reality, as the USPTO experienced significant data-related challenges during Q1 which impacted assignment data and our patent information systems. The PLI increased by 10.4% percent, finishing the first quarter at 2,304. We expect the PLI to continue an upward trajectory throughout 2026. The PLI has outperformed the S&P 500 for 3 consecutive quarters.

Michael Lubitz, Managing Director and Founder of GTT Group added, "The first quarter saw a highly active patent market, which ultimately highlighted an immediate need for robust countermeasures. Various entities are lowering assertion costs by utilizing AI tools. We are forecasting increased expense burdens related to these matters."

To obtain a complete copy of the report through a complimentary PTMR subscription please visit www.gttgrp.com/pmtr. GTT Group makes this information available as a courtesy to the community.

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About the PTMR

For more than a decade, GTT Group's Patent Transaction Market Report has provided subscribers with key data on the health of the patent marketplace. Within the PTMR, you will find the industry's benchmark indexes and in-depth forecasting that are essential in understanding the current market and strategizing for the future. The quarterly report includes a detailed breakdown of the PMI® (Patent Market Index), showcasing the market's overall health and trends. The report highlights notable transactions, including applicable technical areas and the most active buyers and sellers. The report compares publicly traded licensing companies in aggregate vs. the S&P 500 via the PLI® (Patent Licensing Index). The quarterly report also provides insight regarding recent filing trends in emerging and disruptive technology areas.

About the PMI® and PLI®

The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks publicly traded patent licensing companies and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (www.gttgrp.com) is a market leader and pioneer in patent analysis, patent transaction (divestiture & acquisition), and patent enterprise value services. GTT Group is the first mover in patent equity venture capital investing via its affiliated venture capital fund, Ideaship (www.ideashipfund.com). GTT Group's patent asset house leverages core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

Contact about this news:

Xuan Cheng-Wylie [email protected]

SOURCE Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.