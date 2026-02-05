GTT GROUP RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER PATENT TRANSACTION MARKET REPORT AMID USPTO DISRUPTIONS (PTMR)

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), a world leader in strategic patent analysis, patent transaction, patent development venture capital, and patent enterprise valuation services released its Fourth Quarter 2025 Patent Transaction Market Report and Forecast (PTMR) this morning. The report includes the Patent Market Index (PMI®) and the Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) along with sector specific patent activity.

The PMI dropped slightly in Q4, decreasing by 3.5 percent. Early activity in the quarter was negatively impacted by USPTO delays in data recording, as such, the decrease is not representative of activity in the quarter as a whole, which our analysts described as "significant" and "robust." The PLI increased by 7.5% percent finishing the fourth quarter at 2,087. We expect the PLI to continue an upward trajectory through 2026. The PLI is up 20% since Q4 2024. It outperformed the S&P 500 by over 5% in Q4.

Michael Lubitz, Managing Director and Founder of GTT Group added, "Despite economic and political uncertainty, we are forecasting positive market momentum for the first half of 2026."

To obtain a complete copy of the report through a complimentary PTMR subscription please visit www.gttgrp.com/pmtr. GTT Group makes this information available as a courtesy to the community.

About the PTMR

For more than a decade, GTT Group's Patent Transaction Market Report has provided subscribers with key data on the health of the patent marketplace. Within the PTMR, you will find the industry's benchmark indexes and in-depth forecasting that are essential in understanding the current market and strategizing for the future. The quarterly report includes a detailed breakdown of the PMI® (Patent Market Index), showcasing the market's overall health and trends. The report highlights notable transactions, including applicable technical areas and the most active buyers and sellers. The report compares publicly traded licensing companies in aggregate vs. the S&P 500 via the PLI® (Patent Licensing Index). The quarterly report also provides insight regarding recent filing trends in emerging and disruptive technology areas.

About the PMI® and PLI®

The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks publicly traded patent licensing companies and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (www.gttgrp.com) is a market leader and pioneer in patent analysis, patent transaction (divestiture & acquisition), and patent enterprise value services. GTT Group is the first mover in patent equity venture capital investing via its affiliated venture capital fund, Ideaship (www.ideashipfund.com). GTT Group's patent asset house leverages core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

