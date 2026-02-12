Guaranteed Rate Affinity and Kenneth Lee Launch The Kenneth Lee Team in California

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced the launch of The Kenneth Lee Team, led by experienced loan officer Kenneth Lee. The new team structure reflects Lee's continued growth and commitment to serving a broader range of homebuyers across California with personalized lending support.

Lee has worked in the mortgage industry since 2007, building his career across both large financial institutions and independent lenders. After joining Guaranteed Rate Affinity, Lee found a long-term home with a platform that supports borrowers across a range of financial situations, prioritizing flexibility, education, and service over one-size-fits-all solutions.

The Kenneth Lee Team brings together professionals with complementary expertise, including guideline specialists and multilingual team members fluent in Chinese, Cantonese, and Spanish, allowing the team to serve a broader range of clients.

"Forming this team allows us to better support a wider range of borrowers while keeping the mortgage process efficient and straightforward," said Lee. "Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides the product flexibility and operational support loan officers need. That foundation helps our team communicate clearly and deliver a consistent experience for clients across the Golden State."

Lee credits Guaranteed Rate Affinity's leadership, culture, and ongoing investment in loan officers as key reasons for launching the team. The company's focus on education, collaboration, and long-term growth has created an environment where teams can scale while maintaining service quality.

"Kenneth has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and execution within our organization, and the launch of The Kenneth Lee Team positions him to serve more homebuyers while continuing to deliver strong results," said Jim Anderson, Regional President at Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

