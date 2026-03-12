Guaranteed Rate Affinity Reinforces Agent Partnership with Enhanced OneDown Mortgage Program

Program now allows consumers to put 1% down plus a $6,000 lender-paid grant or a temporary rate buydown option, giving agents and buyers greater flexibility in competitive markets

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, today announced enhancements to its OneDown mortgage program, expanding the options available to help buyers enter the market. The updates also reinforce the company's longstanding commitment to agent partnership and a seamless homebuying experience.

Originally designed to give buyers a path to homeownership with minimal upfront costs, the enhanced OneDown program allows qualified borrowers to purchase with just 1% down, choosing between a $6,000 lender-paid grant or a 1% temporary interest rate reduction during the first year of the loan.

The update provides greater flexibility for buyers navigating affordability challenges while supporting agents who need reliable lending partners to help close complex transactions.

"Over my three decades in this business, one thing has always been clear: when great agents and experienced loan officers work together, the result is a seamless homebuying experience," said Dave Dickey, President and Chief Production Officer of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. "Our loan officers are trusted advisors who guide buyers through one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives. Programs like OneDown give them even more tools to help clients move forward with confidence."

The enhanced OneDown offering arrives at a time when buyers and agents alike are seeking greater flexibility and certainty in the mortgage process. While new lending platforms and digital integrations continue to emerge across the industry, Guaranteed Rate Affinity maintains that successful home purchases ultimately depend on experienced professionals working closely together from application through closing.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity's platform combines local loan officers with deep market expertise and established agent relationships to deliver a consistent and high-touch lending experience.

"Technology and platforms can create visibility, but they do not replace the trust and accountability that come from real partnerships," Dickey added. "Our loan officers work side by side with agents every day to make the mortgage process simple, transparent, and dependable for buyers."

The enhanced OneDown program includes:

1% minimum borrower down payment

$6,000 lender-paid grant OR 1% temporary interest rate reduction for the first year

Flexible support for buyers seeking lower upfront costs or lower initial monthly payments

The program is one of several tools Guaranteed Rate Affinity offers to support agents and buyers navigating today's competitive housing market.

The announcement also reinforces the company's broader commitment to delivering a reliable lending experience. According to Guaranteed Rate Affinity's 2024 Client Satisfaction Survey, 93% of customers agreed the company made the mortgage process easy.

For agents and buyers, the message remains simple: trusted partnerships and experienced guidance continue to matter most when purchasing a home.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity



Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

