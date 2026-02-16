Kevin Ginsburg named National Builder Divisional Manager at Guaranteed Rate Affinity

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Kevin Ginsburg has been promoted to National Builder Divisional Manager. In this role, Ginsburg will lead the company's builder strategy nationwide, with a focus on expanding builder partnerships across Guaranteed Rate Affinity and its real estate partner, Coldwell Banker.

A member of the Guaranteed Rate Affinity leadership team since the company's inception, Ginsburg most recently served as Regional President. In his new role, he will focus exclusively on growing the builder channel, identifying new opportunities, and supporting loan officers as they expand their presence in the new-construction market.

With deep experience in builder-focused lending, Ginsburg previously worked for one of the nation's largest homebuilding companies. Over the course of his career, he has opened branches, recruited and developed loan officers, and built scalable teams designed to support builder relationships at both the local and national levels.

"The builder market represents a significant opportunity for growth, and this role allows us to be more intentional about how we pursue it," said Ginsburg. "By focusing on this area of the business, we can better support our loan officers and build stronger relationships with builders across the country."

The promotion reflects Guaranteed Rate Affinity's strategic investment in the builder segment. By dedicating leadership and resources to this channel, the company aims to strengthen builder partnerships, expand its national footprint, and capture new business opportunities across key markets.

"Kevin has played a key role in Guaranteed Rate Affinity's growth from the very beginning," said Frank Ciardelli, EVP of Sales Performance & Development at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. "His experience in builder lending and his ability to scale teams make him the right leader to help expand this channel nationally and drive long-term growth for the organization."

Ginsburg will work closely with leadership, loan officers, and real estate partners to grow Guaranteed Rate Affinity's builder business and support continued expansion nationwide.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

