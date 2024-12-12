Guaranteed Rate Affinity Appoints Scott Throneberry as Executive Vice President to Drive Growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Throneberry as Executive Vice President. With over 29 years of total experience in the mortgage industry, Scott has been a key member of Guaranteed Rate Affinity since its inception in 2017 and will leverage his expertise in this new role to lead the company's regional presidents and drive overall growth.

Previously serving as SVP, divisional manager for the Western U.S., Scott's primary focus as Executive Vice President will be to recruit high-performing loan officers and elevate Guaranteed Rate Affinity's existing talent through the company's culture, technology, and marketing initiatives.

"I'm excited to step into this new role as EVP to help shape the future of Guaranteed Rate Affinity," said Scott. "We're committed to building a team of loan officers who align with our core values and are passionate about delivering the best service to our clients and partners. As we continue to grow, we're looking forward to bringing on top-tier talent who share our dedication to excellence and are eager to contribute to our success."

In this new position, Scott also plans to enhance collaboration between Guaranteed Rate Affinity loan officers and Coldwell Banker agents through joint events and initiatives.

"With Scott in this new national role, alongside Guaranteed Rate Affinity's proven platform that empowers loan officers to grow their business and partner with top agents, we are poised for significant growth in 2025," said Dave Dickey, President of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. "Scott's exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication to his teams, coach-like mentality, and deep passion for the mortgage industry make him an invaluable asset to our organization. His commitment to excellence will continue to drive our success and help our loan officers thrive in their respective markets."

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the most recognized and respected real estate brands in the industry. The innovative JV has funded more than $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, assuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. Guaranteed Rate Affinity also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by putting the customer first, providing the customer the ease and security of digital mortgages, and offering low rates with loans personalized to each customer's needs. Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

