Guaranteed Rate Affinity Promotes Jaime Joyce to Chief Operations and Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced the promotion of Jaime Joyce to Chief Operations and Strategy Officer.

Jaime Joyce, Chief Operations and Strategy Officer, Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Joyce, a two-decade mortgage industry veteran, began her career as a processor in 2002 and has steadily advanced through roles across underwriting and operations. She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations, where she built a strong reputation for strengthening cross-functional collaboration, eliminating silos, and empowering front-line employees to improve business performance.

In her previous role, Joyce led the nationwide rollout of Guaranteed Rate Affinity's Same Day Mortgage program. The initiative allows loan officers to help buyers get approved in one day and close in as little as ten. Today, more than 90 percent of eligible loans use the Same Day Mortgage process, making it a transformative tool for loan officers and customers across the country.

Joyce has successfully navigated her teams through critical industry transitions before, during, and after COVID, all while fostering a culture centered on efficiency, teamwork, and customer-first service. She also plays a central leadership role in advancing women within the organization through her long-standing involvement in GROW, the Guaranteed Rate Organization for Women. For the past three years, she has served as a dedicated mentor in the program's 12-week leadership track, helping participants strengthen skills, build confidence, and prepare for career advancement. Many of her mentees have since moved into leadership roles, and Joyce continues to provide ongoing guidance and support as they grow in their careers.

"I've had the honor of working alongside Jaime, an exceptional operations leader, over the past several years. We've collaborated on numerous projects and programs, building a culture centered around putting the customer first.

She brings a genuine passion for supporting our Loan Officers while also focusing on homeownership solutions and creating new opportunities for our customers. This mindset has created a solutions-oriented environment within her team.

Throughout the years, before, during, and after COVID, she successfully led her team through major transitions, helping them operate efficiently and effectively in the ever-changing mortgage landscape."

— Vinod Jotwani, Chief Marketing Officer, Guaranteed Rate Affinity

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Affinity