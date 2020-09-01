Guaranteed Rate Affinity Increases Volume 86% Year Over Year

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), announced an 86% increase in the company's total loan volume as compared to 2019, funding over $5 billion in loans in the first half of 2020. With mortgage rates at historic lows, the company's loan volume for both purchases and refinances has been skyrocketing.

"It's been incredible to see Guaranteed Rate Affinity reach this milestone and build such strong momentum that we'll continue to build upon," said Guaranteed Rate Companies President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "This is a testament to the extreme hard work of our loan officers and our strong partnership with Realogy and we look forward to achieving many more future milestones."

From January to June of 2020, Guaranteed Rate Affinity broke its company record with over $5 billion funded across more than 15,000 units. The company funded over $2 billion in the months of May and June alone. Incorporated in 2017, the company has now served over 57,000 borrowers while maintaining a 96% customer satisfaction score.

"A trusted partner to help our agents and customers navigate uncertain times is invaluable," said Coldwell Banker President and CEO Ryan Gorman. "During the first half of this year, Guaranteed Rate Affinity has been able to serve more clients, break company records and continue its ambitious market growth."

Backed by award-winning technology and an entirely digital mortgage process, Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides borrowers and real estate agents with access to knowledgeable loan officers, competitive rates, tailored service. With nearly 1,000 employees across the country, Guaranteed Rate Affinity continues to grow and is now licensed in 49 states including Washington, D.C.

To learn more, please visit: grarate.com

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY). Guaranteed Rate Affinity is also partnered with Realogy Holdings Corp., which owns some of the most recognized and respected real estate brands in the industry. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Realogy's real estate, brokerage and relocation subsidiaries. Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Realogy brokers coast-to-coast, assuring their customers receive the fastest pre-approvals, appraisals and loan closings possible, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The Company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by putting the customer first, providing the customer the ease and security of digital mortgages and offering low rates with loans personalized to each customer's needs. Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake of Guaranteed Rate Affinity and Realogy owns 49.9%. To explore career opportunities, please visit: careers.grarate.com

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Related Links

https://www.grarate.com

