Guaranteed Rate Affinity Welcomes Marc Sokobin as Director of Sales and Market Development

Appointment supports continued growth and leadership development for one of Guaranteed Rate Affinity's high-performing teams

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity (GRA), a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, announces that Marc Sokobin has joined the company as Director of Sales and Market Development. In this role, Sokobin will work closely with top-producing loan officer Brian Scott Cohen to help expand and enhance The Brian Scott Cohen Team in the New York market.

Sokobin brings more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience to Guaranteed Rate Affinity. He began his career as a loan originator in New York City, where he built a reputation as a top-performing loan officer known for strong client relationships and consistent production.

In 2010, Sokobin transitioned into leadership and management roles, focusing on recruiting, mentoring, and developing loan officers. Over the course of his career, he has held management positions at several leading financial institutions, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and The Federal Savings Bank. In these roles, Sokobin helped cultivate talent and guide originators into becoming high producers.

"I've spent much of my career focused on developing talent and building teams that can perform at a high level over the long term," Sokobin said. "The opportunity to work alongside Brian and support a team with such a strong reputation was a major draw for me. Guaranteed Rate Affinity has the infrastructure, partnerships, and technology in place to help loan officers succeed."

At Guaranteed Rate Affinity, Sokobin will focus on recruiting, mentoring, and team development to support continued growth across the Brian Scott Cohen Team. He will leverage the company's partner relationships, technology platform, and national brand to help strengthen performance and expand the team's presence in the New York market.

"Marc brings a rare combination of production experience and leadership perspective," said Brian Scott Cohen. "He understands what it takes to build and support successful loan officers, and his focus on mentorship and recruiting will be critical as we continue to grow. We're excited to have him join the team and help take our next phase of expansion forward."

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Availability of reverse mortgage products varies by state and may not be offered in all areas. Contact a Guaranteed Rate Affinity loan officer for details on current state availability.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Affinity