Sabina Adamski Launches The Sabina Adamski Group Following Her Recent Return to Guaranteed Rate Affinity as VP of Mortgage Lending

The Sabina Adamski Group to Bring a Modern, Client-First Approach to Homebuyers in Southern California

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, recently announced the return of Sabina Adamski as Vice President of Mortgage Lending in Laguna Niguel and Irvine, California. Building on her renewed partnership with the company, Adamski is launching The Sabina Adamski Group, a modern lending team designed to expand her reach and elevate the client experience across Southern California.

Adamski, who has worked in the mortgage industry since 2015, previously served with Guaranteed Rate Affinity in 2021 before spending two years at another firm. She returned earlier this year for the company's best-in-class technology, wide range of loan products, competitive rates, and strong collaboration with real estate professionals, all of which empower her to deliver exceptional outcomes for her clients.

"Coming back to Guaranteed Rate Affinity has given me the flexibility, tools, and support to better serve every kind of homebuyer," said Adamski. "My goal has always been simple: to serve more homebuyers and homeowners. Launching The Sabina Adamski Group brings that vision to life in a bigger way. With a modern, client-first approach and a team that shares my vision, we're raising the standard for what the mortgage experience can and should be—empowering, transparent, and impactful."

Since returning to Guaranteed Rate Affinity, Adamski has been able to access a broader suite of loan products and close more deals for borrowers with a wider range of financial backgrounds and circumstances. Supported by her new team, she is focused on leveraging the company's innovative technology and deep resources to create a faster, more seamless mortgage process from application to closing.

"I've known Sabina since she started her career several years ago and has blossomed into a top mortgage lender. She truly cares about her clients and wins relationships with agents throughout her market," said Dave Dickey, President and CEO of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. "She's an absolute powerhouse, a true leader whose passion, drive and expertise has consistently raised the bar in our industry. We couldn't have been more thrilled to welcome her back to Guaranteed Rate Affinity and with the launch of The Sabina Adamski Group, she's entering an exciting new chapter. One that will allow her to expand her influence and empower other professionals while helping even more buyers realize their dreams of homeownership."

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Affinity