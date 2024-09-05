Guaranteed Rate Affinity Ranks No. 13 on the 2024 Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Lenders List

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, and Rate, a leading financial services provider in the mortgage industry, today announced their mortgage joint venture, Guaranteed Rate Affinity has been named the 13th largest retail mortgage lender in the United States by Scotsman Guide. This significant achievement marks a milestone in the rapid growth and success of Guaranteed Rate Affinity as it continues to rise in industry rankings.

A Remarkable Journey to the Top

Since its inception seven years ago, Guaranteed Rate Affinity has experienced remarkable growth, climbing steadily up the Scotsman Guide's rankings. This year, Guaranteed Rate Affinity's placement at number 13 underscores the company's dedication to providing top-tier mortgage services and its commitment to excellence. This achievement reflects the hard work and collaboration of the Guaranteed Rate Affinity team, which operates as an independent entity from its owners – Rate, and a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate.

Strength through Collaboration

Don Casey, President and CEO of Anywhere Integrated Services and Relocation, said, "I'm extremely proud of the team at Guaranteed Rate Affinity for the growth and success they're driving in collaboration with our partners at Coldwell Banker Realty. Together, we are leading our industry to what's next by delivering a simplified, more integrated real estate transaction experience."

The joint venture's innovative approach and strategic partnerships have allowed Guaranteed Rate Affinity to maintain its trajectory of success, even in a competitive and evolving market. The company's focus on delivering exceptional service, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and fostering strong industry relationships has been instrumental in achieving this prestigious ranking.

David Dickey, President and Chief Production Officer of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, highlighted the unique structure of the joint venture: "Our partnership with Anywhere and its subsidiaries has been pivotal to our growth and success. I'm incredibly proud of our team for climbing the Scotsman rankings after being in business for only seven years…a testament to our dedication and hard work."

Continued Commitment to Excellence

Guaranteed Rate Affinity remains committed to becoming a top 10 retail mortgage lender. With a goal-oriented mindset and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the company continues to make significant strides in the mortgage industry. The recent ranking not only demonstrates Guaranteed Rate Affinity's upward trajectory but also its potential to achieve even greater success in the future.

Market Relevance and Industry Impact

The new ranking by Scotsman Guide solidifies Guaranteed Rate Affinity's position as a legitimate and upward-moving player in the mortgage industry. This recognition enhances Guaranteed Rate Affinity's market presence, enables the company to attract top loan officers, and opens doors to further growth opportunities. As the company continues to expand its reach and impact, it remains focused on delivering high-quality service to its clients and maintaining strong relationships with its partners.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter joint ventures, supporting approximately 1.2 million home transactions in 2022. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 146,600 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for twelve consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 by Fortune, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

For more information, please visit our website at [AnywhereRealEstate.com](http://AnywhereRealEstate.com).

