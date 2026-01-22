Guaranteed Rate Affinity Welcomes Back Aaron Wise as The Wise Team

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Aaron Wise has returned to the company, operating as The Wise Team. A highly respected mortgage professional in the Chicago market, Wise brings more than two decades of industry experience to Guaranteed Rate Affinity, where he will continue serving homebuyers and real estate partners with a strong focus on reliability, speed, and service.

Wise returned to Guaranteed Rate Affinity to be part of a proven platform that offers strong operational support and an environment built for long-term success. The company's processing and operational support model, including its POD structure, allows loan officers to focus on client relationships while a dedicated team manages processing and back-end workflows — a level of support uniquely available within the organization and not found elsewhere, reinforcing Wise's decision to return.

Wise has worked in the mortgage industry since 2001 and began intentionally building his personal brand in 2009, centering his business on long-term relationships and referrals within his own sphere. Over the years, he has become a trusted name in the Chicago market, known for his consistency, responsiveness, and hands-on approach to supporting real estate partners and clients throughout the mortgage process.

"As a trusted source in the industry, returning to Guaranteed Rate Affinity allows me to double down on service and be there for my clients and give them the best mortgage experience possible," said Aaron Wise. "I'm proud to be a fast, reliable lender, someone my clients can trust and know will always pick up the phone."

Wise's return builds on a strong track record with the company. He has been a member of Guaranteed Rate Affinity's President's Club since 2020 and credits the company's service model, processing strength, and operational speed as key drivers of his continued growth.

"Aaron's reputation in the Chicago market speaks for itself," said Scott Brady, Regional President of the Central Region at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. "His consistency, responsiveness, and commitment to both clients and real estate partners make him exactly the kind of leader we are proud to have at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. His return strengthens our team and reinforces our focus on exceptional service."

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Availability of reverse mortgage products varies by state and may not be offered in all areas. Contact a Guaranteed Rate Affinity loan officer for details on current state availability.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Affinity