Guaranteed Rate Affinity Welcomes Mark Rawls as Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Strengthening Client-Focused Services in North Carolina

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its exclusive partnership with Coldwell Banker, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Rawls as Vice President of Mortgage Lending. Mark brings over 22 years of industry experience, a passion for helping families achieve homeownership, and a commitment to delivering personalized, expert service.

"As I join Guaranteed Rate Affinity, I'm excited to leverage the innovative technology and support of this incredible team to serve my clients better," said Mark Rawls. "Building relationships through clear communication and being available 24/7, something clients truly appreciate, is what makes this work so rewarding. I'm committed to ensuring that each family I work with experiences a smooth and truly fulfilling home-buying journey."

Mark's proven success includes being a six-time President's Club recipient during his tenure at Movement Mortgage and a member of the Founder's Club, which recognizes loan officers who close $250M in loans during their time at the company. Further, Mark has been recognized as a Top 1% Loan Officer by Scotsman Guide for the past four years. His dedication to health and fitness reflects his commitment to personal and professional excellence. A passionate road cyclist, Mark believes that leading a healthy lifestyle is directly connected to thriving in the mortgage lending business – reflecting a mindset in tune with Guaranteed Rate Affinity's holistic focus on personal and financial wellness.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Guaranteed Rate Affinity team," said Jay Crowder, Divisional Manager for the Southeast region. "His extensive experience, industry accolades, and client-first approach make him a perfect fit to lead our North Carolina team and strengthen our partnership with Coldwell Banker."

Mark's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Guaranteed Rate Affinity continues to expand its presence and enhance its offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients and partners. His leadership is expected to solidify Guaranteed Rate Affinity's commitment to delivering top-tier service and results across the region further.

"Our partnership with Guaranteed Rate Affinity sets the table for the best mortgage experience possible," said Lance Branham, Managing Broker-in-Charge for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. "Mark's passion for real estate and community, combined with Guaranteed Rate Affinity's proven platform and talented loan officers, is a recipe for continued success in providing our clients with a fast, seamless mortgage experience."

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, assuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. Guaranteed Rate Affinity also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by putting the customer first, providing the customer the ease and security of digital mortgages, and offering low rates with loans personalized to each customer's needs. Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit [grarate.com](https://www.grarate.com) for more information.

Media Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Affinity