Guaranteed Rate Affinity's George McFaden Expands Horizons with New Team to Better Serve San Francisco Bay Area Clients

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity is proud to announce that George McFaden, one of its top-performing mortgage professionals, has launched the "George McFaden Team." With this expansion, McFaden aims to better serve clients in the competitive San Francisco Bay Area, providing an even greater level of service and efficiency.

As a five-time President's Club member, McFaden has long been a leader in the industry, known for his ability to tailor mortgage solutions to meet the unique needs of his clients. Now, with a larger team by his side, he will attract greater share of the market and enhance his reach throughout the region.

All-in with Guaranteed Rate Affinity

McFaden will offer what he calls a "one-stop shopping" experience at Guaranteed Rate Affinity, which combines the convenience of a banker and broker. Through GRA's extensive access to some of the largest banks and financial institutions in the nation and specialized offerings such as non-QM loan products, McFaden and his team can serve a wide variety of borrowers.

"With over 150+ loan products available and the ability to close quickly, we are committed to finding the perfect solution for each borrower. Our fintech platform allows us to service clients from anywhere, at any time, offering speed, convenience, and confidence in every transaction," says McFaden.

Expanding Service with Fintech Solutions

Leveraging Guaranteed Rate Affinity's fintech products, the George McFaden Team will be able to provide faster pre-approvals, appraisals, and closings. With the power of Guaranteed Rate Affinity's industry-leading technology and McFaden's hands-on approach, clients can move confidently in today's competitive real estate market.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, George McFaden is a devoted family man. He and his wife have a 3-year-old child and are expecting a new addition soon. The McFadens travel to Europe each year to visit extended family, which has helped shape McFaden's deep commitment to personal connections and customer service.

"George McFaden has always been an exemplary leader, and this new chapter with the formation of the George McFaden Team is an exciting milestone," said Scott Throneberry, Divisional Manager of the Western Division. "His dedication to his clients, combined with Guaranteed Rate Affinity's fintech capabilities, ensures that his team will continually set new standards for customer service and innovation in the mortgage industry. We are thrilled to support him as he expands his reach and impact in the San Francisco Bay Area."

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the most recognized and respected real estate brands in the industry. The innovative JV has funded more than $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, assuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. Guaranteed Rate Affinity also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by putting the customer first, providing the customer the ease and security of digital mortgages, and offering low rates with loans personalized to each customer's needs. Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit [grarate.com](https://www.grarate.com) for more information.

