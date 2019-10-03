Guaranteed Rate Announces FlashClose™ for Electronic and Mobile Closings

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, Inc., one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, today announces that its FlashClose™ digital closing solution aims to achieve record-setting times for closings.

With more than $25 billion in total funded loan volume this year, Guaranteed Rate has grown to be one of the top retail lenders in the country by delivering an on-the-go experience built for the next generation of homebuyers.

"Our vision at Guaranteed Rate is to deliver a simple, best-in-class homebuying experience for every generation," said Guaranteed Rate Chief Operating Officer Nikolaos Athanasiou. "We are thrilled to announce our enhancements to FlashClose, which puts even more power in the hands of homebuyers—wherever and however they want to close."

Now, whether it's from the bottom of the Grand Canyon or on an airplane 30,000 feet above ground, eligible borrowers can electronically review, sign and notarize closing documents from their internet-connected devices—anytime, anywhere.

Through a partnership with Notarize, the first company to enable an entirely online real estate closing process, the FlashClose homebuying experience redefines the closing process by giving borrowers the tools they need to close on their own terms—fully online or with the loan officer's assistance. The majority of Americans will soon be able to go from house hunting to closing entirely online.

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has over 5,000 employees in more than 350 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded almost $24 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

