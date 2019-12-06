Guaranteed Rate Donates Nearly 500,000 Meals to Food Pantries Nationwide

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, announces today that its annual holiday Food Drive has collected 150,933 pounds of food and personal care items, surpassing last year's donation of 132,493 pounds. With the addition of this year's donation of almost 500,000 meals, the company has now provided almost 1.5 million meals to people in need across the country since its inception six years ago.

According to reports, more than 37 million people struggle with hunger in the United States, including more than 11 million children. Guaranteed Rate began this initiative as a way to help combat these statistics.

"I can't thank our employees enough for their extreme generosity," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and Chief Executive Officer Victor Ciardelli. "It's incredible to see them step up year after year, offering hope and making a difference in the lives of thousands of families across the country."

The 2019 Guaranteed Rate Food Drive took place throughout November, with its branch offices nationwide competing to collect the largest volume of items to donate.

Food and personal care items collected by the Guaranteed Rate corporate headquarters in Chicago were donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, which distributes the supplies to over 700 partner agencies and programs throughout Cook County. Items from additional branches were donated to food pantries, homeless shelters and soup kitchens throughout the country.

In addition to supporting the non-affiliated charities with the Food Drive, Guaranteed Rate also gives back year-round with the Guaranteed Rate Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation established with one simple objective: to help families and their communities in times of desperate need in a meaningful and positive way. Since its founding in 2012, the Foundation has donated more than $3 million to help over 1,200 family members who have experienced unforeseen hardships.

This year, the Foundation has set a goal to give away at least $1 million to those in need by the end of 2019 and is still accepting applications.

Please visit Rate.com/foundation to find out how to recommend a deserving recipient.

About [the] Guaranteed Rate Companies

[The] Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, has over 5,000 employees in a total of 700 offices across the U.S.—funding nearly $24 billion in 2018 alone. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., it has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate

Related Links

rate.com

