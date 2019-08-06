Guaranteed Rate Introduces New LGBTQ+ Organization to Champion Workplace Equality

"Our business has always been a place where everyone is welcome and respected," said Victor Ciardelli, Founder and CEO of Guaranteed Rate. "With the launching of our PROUD organization, Guaranteed Rate will have an additional platform to promote workplace diversity, particularly as it relates to members of the LGBTQ community. My long-term hope is that this type of inclusionary work-place model will be adopted and embraced by all kinds of employers throughout the country."

To support continued inclusion at Guaranteed Rate, PROUD offers education, awareness and a support network for LGBTQ+ initiatives.

"Our hope is that PROUD can create a domino effect where other companies across the country follow our lead and become more LGBTQ+ inclusive, helping to push equality forward for those still fighting for acceptance and visibility," said Shimmy Braun, PROUD ambassador. "There is no one happier than one who lives their authentic truth. It's time to help everyone feel as supported at work as I have for so many years."

This month, Braun was named a Notable LGBTQ+ Executive by Crain's Chicago Business for his professional success and support of the LGBTQ+ community by helping to launch the PROUD organization at Guaranteed Rate.

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has built a foundation of delivering competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The company introduced the world's first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

