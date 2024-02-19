Guaranteed Rate Names Jeff Nelson Southeast Divisional Manager

News provided by

Guaranteed Rate

19 Feb, 2024, 15:37 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country, is proud to announce the return of Jeff Nelson as Southeast Divisional Manager. Nelson will be based out of Charlotte, NC, driving the company's growth and development across the Southeastern United States.

In his role as Southeast Divisional Manager, Nelson will spearhead Guaranteed Rate's expansion efforts, focusing on building and enhancing the company's presence in key markets throughout the Southeast. His responsibilities include overseeing sales operations and partnerships, as well as leading teams across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"Jeff Nelson is one of the best mortgage executives in the nation," said Ron Bergum, Chief Retail Growth Officer. "It's a telling story for Jeff to rejoin the Guaranteed Rate family. We look forward to his tremendous growth and the leadership he brings to the Southeast division."

Nelson brings nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry to Guaranteed Rate. His knowledge and experience will be an asset to help grow Guaranteed Rate's presence throughout the Southeast.

"I am so happy to be returning home to Guaranteed Rate," said Nelson. "Over the past couple of years, I have learned that Guaranteed Rate is truly the company with all the tools and the platform to help originators grow their business and provide the best service for customers and clients." 

Nelson's journey in the mortgage industry began in 1991 after graduating from the University of the Pacific with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He attributes his career longevity to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and the unwavering support of his family and loved ones.

"Guaranteed Rate is built by originators for originators," Nelson added. "From A-Z, there is no doubt that Guaranteed Rate truly has it all. I am so thrilled to be working with the mortgage professionals in the Southeast, and I am excited to help everyone continue to build on their successes."

For more information, visit rate.com.

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S. with over 850 branches across the U.S. serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Best Mortgage Lender for First Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ in 2020, digital mortgage platform MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; The most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate

Also from this source

Guaranteed Rate Doubles Down on Commitment to Housing Affordability with HomeReady and Home Possible

Guaranteed Rate Doubles Down on Commitment to Housing Affordability with HomeReady and Home Possible

Guaranteed Rate is expanding its Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac-backed mortgage product, further demonstrating its proven commitment to supporting...
Guaranteed Rate Launches Enhancements to the RateReduce™ Program

Guaranteed Rate Launches Enhancements to the RateReduce™ Program

Guaranteed Rate has enhanced the RateReduce™ program to include "RateReduce Sell™," a program designed to help real estate agents excel during a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.