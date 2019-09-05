Guaranteed Rate Partners with CollegeSave to Help Customers Cut Thousands off College Tuition Costs

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, announces a one-of-a-kind partnership with CollegeSave, a unique program featuring a 25-year-old scholarship platform that enables families to save for college for their kids, grandkids or extended relatives without a penny of investment by the families.

Loan originators can now opt in to offer the closing gift of college savings by giving borrowers the opportunity to sign up with CollegeSave. The program is free to borrowers.

Customers receive an initial 1000 Tuition Rewards® Points worth $1000 in college tuition discounts when they complete their application for pre-approval. When their loan funds they receive 250 more points worth $250 in tuition discounts every month for the next five years, potentially saving up to one full year of tuition at over 400 participating private colleges in the United States. Each point equals $1.00 in college tuition discounts. CollegeSave members also receive additional benefits to help them save for college.

"At Guaranteed Rate, helping people is first and foremost," said founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "With CollegeSave, we're helping people with the biggest purchase of their lives—a home—and helping offset one of life's most important investments—college. And that means a lot to us."

The CollegeSave benefits are transferable to any family member –child, grandchild, cousin, nephew, sister etc., and are available to any borrower who completes a loan application and a loan funded with Guaranteed Rate.

"After a home purchase, saving for college is usually the most significant investment families make in their futures. We're delighted to partner with Guaranteed Rate to help families reduce the need to borrow for college and afford the 'American Dream' – owning their own homes and affording college for the children in their families," said Gary Serota, founder and CEO of CollegeSave.

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has built a foundation of delivering competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes. The company introduced the world's first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

To learn more, please visit: https://collegesave.org/.

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 350 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in loans in 2018 alone. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, by offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

