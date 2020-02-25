Guaranteed Rate Supports VA Borrowers through Proud Partnership with the USO

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail lenders in the nation, announces its proud partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) to ensure veterans and members of the military transitioning out of active duty service receive one-on-one guidance and support from VA loan specialists during every stage of the homebuying process.

"Partnering with the USO is another way for Guaranteed Rate to make the American dream of homeownership a reality for as many veterans as possible," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "It's an honor to serve those who have served our country with our commitment to delivering the best value proposition tailored to their specific needs."

Guaranteed Rate's loan products and services make the application process more accessible for veterans and members of the military. The company offers buyers a streamlined digital process as well as tools like FlashClose™ to save time at closing and provide options for remote online notarization and mobile closings.

"Homeownership is an important goal for many veterans and transitioning service members," said USO Chief Development and Marketing Officer Lisa Turner Anastasi. "Guaranteed Rate provides them with guidance, support and education to help make that goal achievable, while enabling sound financial decisions in preparation for the future."

To learn more about VA loans and qualifications, please visit rate.com/va

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 350 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $30 billion in loans in 2019 alone. The Company has cemented itself as Positively Different by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, by offering low rates and by delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Mortgage Lender, Best Mortgage Lender for VA loans and Best Conventional Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

