Guaranteed Rate Welcomes New Atlanta Branch Manager, Carlos Mata

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country, expands nationwide commitment to the Latino homeowner community with the appointment of Carlos Mata as Atlanta Branch Manager. Carlos is consistently recognized by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP) as one of the Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators in the country.

After graduating college, Mata began a successful career in the mortgage industry, working with a variety of the region's top banks and brokers. He then went on to earn MBA in International Business from Georgia State University. "I have deep roots in Atlanta, strengthened by an active role with the NAHREP and my dream job, being a trusted provider of homebuyer advice, resources and solutions," said Mata. "It is such an honor to help people with diverse backgrounds achieve a common goal – homeownership. Investing in Atlanta real estate helps people build strong communities alongside generational wealth in one of the nation's most vibrant regions. Homebuyers can count on my office to deliver all of Guaranteed Rate's most innovative services in their choice of Spanish or English, including Same Day Mortgage, the RateReduce program, and loan approvals in 5 minutes or less."

"We are thrilled to have Carlos Mata join our team as a Branch Manager to build upon his leadership and 30+ years serving our Latino community," said Camilo Escalante, Executive Director of Diverse Segments for Guaranteed Rate. Georgia is one of the hottest residential markets for the Latino community, with Latinos comprising 10% of the area's residents, more than double 2000 population estimates. "Latinos in Georgia are hardworking and believe in the American dream of homeownership," said Escalante. "With a homeownership rate of 54.2% and unemployment rate below 3%, they deserve the very best homebuying experience. Time and again, Carlos has proven himself to deliver results as an inspiring manager and top tier loan officer."

Mata's hire is part of a companywide commitment to bring the very best talent and resources to Guaranteed Rate offices coast to coast. In 2022, the company completed the national roll out of a comprehensive Language Access Program to best serve the Latino community. The program is an industry leading effort to be the first lender in the country to provide the entire mortgage process in Spanish. Since that time, the program has taken in more than 7K applications and funded over 1.2K loans for customers that want the entire process in Spanish, including the application, processing, important loan documents, and touch points throughout the process.

"Our Language Access Program is industry leading and groundbreaking, its performance clearly demonstrates there is a significant demand for financial services in Spanish. Properly serving the Latino community also includes important components like Affordability Loan Products and Programs, underwriting departments that understand the culture, and competitive pricing in loan products," said Arlyn Kalinski, SVP, Fair & Equitable Lending Strategies for Guaranteed Rate.

"In the end, we want the best professionals in the industry utilizing our platform to best serve their customers – that's why we're thrilled to have Carlos open up his Branch with us," Escalante added. "We look forward to supporting his efforts to grow the office and mentor other Latino industry professionals looking to follow in his steps."

