Guaranteed Roof Brings Roof Restoration With Rejuvenation to Tennessee, Offering Homeowners 10+ Years of Extended Roof Life

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof, a leader in sustainable and cost-effective roofing alternatives, today announced the expansion of its core offering, Roof Restoration with Rejuvenation, to homeowners across Tennessee. This innovative treatment uses plant-based technology to restore the protective qualities of asphalt shingles, providing up to 15 years of extended roof life (with repeat applications) for a fraction of the cost of a full replacement.

The Science of Roof Longevity and Savings

Unique climate and what it means for your roof. How roof rejuvenation treatment works.

The restoration process utilizes a proprietary, plant-derived oil—a Soy Methyl Ester Emulsion (SMEE)—that is non-toxic and food-grade. As asphalt shingles age, the essential oils that maintain flexibility and water resistance leach out. The spray-on SMEE formula penetrates the shingle's asphalt core, replenishing these depleted oils, restoring critical flexibility, and significantly enhancing the shingle's ability to withstand severe weather. This eco-friendly alternative can save property owners up to 80% compared to the cost of a traditional roof replacement.

Independent testing confirms the product's effectiveness. Lab results showed a 24% smaller hail depression size in treated shingles compared to untreated ones, demonstrating improved impact resistance. Furthermore, shingles treated with the formula achieved the highest safety standard, meeting ASTM E108 Class A fire resistance ratings, a test that untreated shingles failed. Studies, including research from The Ohio State University, also confirm that delaying replacement significantly reduces CO₂ emissions and lowers environmental impact by limiting landfill waste.

Guaranteed Roof is actively serving homeowners across the Tennessee market, including Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga, offering free, no-obligation roof assessments. The company's mission is to provide a proven, affordable, and quick solution to protect one of a homeowner's most significant investments.

Tennessee homeowners can receive a free quote by contacting Guaranteed Roof at https://www.guaranteedroof.com/get-a-free-quote.

About Guaranteed Roof

Guaranteed Roof is a family-focused roofing company specializing in roof rejuvenation, replacement, and cleaning services for residential and commercial properties across the Southeastern United States, including Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Founded with a commitment to community support and customer-centric solutions, the company provides affordable, eco-friendly roofing alternatives, like its patented Roof Maxx technology spray, to extend the life of existing roofs and save property owners thousands of dollars. The company focuses on integrity, quality craftsmanship, and delivering peace of mind to every client.

