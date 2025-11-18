Guaranteed Roof’s Eco-Restoration Program Diverts Thousands of Tons of Shingle Waste from Georgia Landfills

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof , a leading provider of sustainable roofing solutions in the Southeastern United States, announced the substantial environmental impact of its Roof Rejuvenation service , highlighting its role in significantly reducing construction and demolition (C&D) debris in Georgia landfills. The company's innovative use of Roof Maxx rejuvenation treatment has established an effective alternative to premature roof replacement, helping homeowners save money while mitigating a significant source of waste.

The core of the initiative, the company's Eco-Restoration Program, is focused on extending the life of asphalt shingles, which typically dry out and become brittle well before their expected lifespan is complete. The application of a plant-based bio-oil is designed to penetrate the asphalt and restore its flexibility and waterproofing capabilities. This process postpones the need for a full replacement by up to five years per treatment, and with repeated applications, can extend a roof's life by up to 15 years.

Quantifying the Environmental Savings

Annually, asphalt shingle waste accounts for millions of tons of material entering U.S. landfills. Each home that utilizes the roof rejuvenation service avoids a full tear-off project. The material avoided—the old shingles, underlayment, and associated debris—is the volume equivalent of approximately three standard pickup trucks full of landfill debris per roof. This preventative approach supports the state's green infrastructure goals and offers a practical, high-impact solution to a major environmental problem.

"Our mission is to offer property owners a smarter, more sustainable option than immediate roof replacement," said Matthew Weeks, CEO of Guaranteed Roof. "Every roof we rejuvenate represents a direct investment in the long-term health of our community and environment. We are not just saving people money; we are making a measurable difference in the volume of construction waste that burdens our local landfills."

The Eco-Restoration Program provides property owners with a cost-effective alternative to traditional, expensive, and resource-intensive roofing projects.

Guaranteed Roof encourages homeowners to seek a roof inspection to determine if their roof qualifies for the rejuvenation treatment: https://www.guaranteedroof.com/get-a-free-quote

About Guaranteed Roof

Guaranteed Roof is a family-focused roofing contractor specializing in affordable, sustainable alternatives to traditional roof replacement, serving Georgia and the broader Southeastern United States. The company is dedicated to using innovative, eco-friendly technologies, such as Roof Maxx, to extend the life of residential and commercial asphalt roofs.

