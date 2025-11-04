Guaranteed Roof Expands Commercial Division With FAR Coatings -- Extending Roof Life 20+ Years for North Carolina Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof , a leader in roof rejuvenation and replacement services, today announced the expansion of its commercial division in North Carolina, spotlighting its use of FAR Coatings for flat and low-slope roofs. This technology offers commercial property owners a high-performance restoration solution, effectively waterproofing and protecting their assets while presenting a cost-saving alternative to full roof replacement.

The core of the announcement centers on the efficacy and affordability of the silicone roof restoration process using the advanced FiberSeal Base by FAR®. This fiber-reinforced, sprayable membrane is designed to adhere directly to existing roof substrates, creating a seamless, monolithic layer. This approach prevents leaks, reflects UV rays to reduce energy costs, and can extend the functional lifespan of a commercial roof by 20 years or more. Crucially, applying a coating is estimated to cost just one-third of the expense associated with a traditional roof tear-off and replacement.

A Financial and Environmental Advantage

The financial benefit is compounded by the minimal disruption to business operations. Unlike a noisy, multi-day replacement project, the coating application is typically quicker and less intrusive. This allows businesses to maintain full operations while the restoration is completed. Furthermore, a coating system is a sustainable choice, diverting tons of roofing material from landfills and improving a building's energy efficiency.

Guaranteed Roof is positioning its commercial services to become the premier provider of non-disruptive, highly durable roof restoration. The service is suitable for a wide range of commercial buildings, including warehouses, manufacturing plants, retail centers, and multi-family properties. The company aims to educate facility managers and property owners in North Carolina on how to leverage the immediate cost savings and long-term asset protection provided by FAR Coatings North Carolina.

About Guaranteed Roof

Guaranteed Roof is a family-focused roofing company providing comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roof rejuvenation, full-scale replacement, and advanced commercial roof coatings. Founded on a mission to be the most trusted brand in the industry, the company prioritizes educating property owners on cost-effective, environmentally friendly solutions to extend the life of their roofs. Guaranteed Roof serves Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, and is committed to community support through partnerships and giving back initiatives.

