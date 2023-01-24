Guaranteed Roof in Atlanta Offers Innovative Roof Rejuvenation Services

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof, a roofing company out of Atlanta, Georgia, is proud to introduce their innovative roof rejuvenation services. This new service offers homeowners the opportunity to extend the life of their roof while saving 80% when compared to a roof replacement. Additionally, the process is much less time-consuming than a traditional roof replacement, allowing homeowners to go about their day with minimal interruptions.

Until recently, as roofs age and become worn and damaged, they often require costly and inconvenient roofing services, such as a roof replacement. Guaranteed Roof's roof rejuvenation services introduces a new option that is both cost-effective and convenient. Using advanced techniques, Guaranteed Roof can restore residential asphalt roofs to good condition, without a complete replacement and provides a full 5-year warranty.

How the Roof Rejuvenation Process Works

The process of rejuvenating a roof begins with an inspection to assess the condition of the roof. Once it has been determined that the roof is suitable for rejuvenation, the technicians at Guaranteed Roof will apply Roof Maxx, an eco-friendly, non-toxic, plant-based formula. This special formula works by restoring the natural oils in the asphalt that have been lost over time due to sun and weather exposure. Regular applications of Roof Maxx, once every five years, can extend the life of a roof by up to 15 years. This innovative solution can save customers a significant amount of money when compared to the cost of a complete roof replacement.

The roof rejuvenation process is quick and easy, and is often completed in just one day. Using advanced technology and materials, Guaranteed Roof's roof rejuvenation services provide a comprehensive solution to restoring roofs to their original condition.

The process of roof rejuvenation comes with a number of benefits beyond the savings. Roof rejuvenation helps to reduce waste by allowing the homeowner to use their current asphalt shingles for years longer, keeping them out of the landfill. Additionally, with roof rejuvenation, the homeowners' roof will be able to withstand changing temperatures and extreme weather while offering waterproof protection, keeping the home safe from leaks, rot, and other damage, just as a new roof installation does.

The roof rejuvenation process all starts with a no-obligation quote, provided at no cost by Guaranteed Roof.

For more information about Guaranteed Roof's roof rejuvenation services, please visit: www.GuaranteedRoof.com

About Guaranteed Roof

Guaranteed Roof is dedicated to providing the best services and solutions to its customers. The company prides itself on its quality workmanship, attention to detail, and excellent customer service. They are passionate about what they do and take pride in helping customers to save money without compromising quality or service. They are committed to educating homeowners about all of their roofing options in order to help them save money while ensuring they have safe, functional, and long-lasting roofs. They currently serve the greater Atlanta, Georgia metro area with a vision to build Guaranteed Roof into a national brand.

