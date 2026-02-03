Guaranteed Roof Releases "Storm-Ready Roof" Checklist to Help North Carolina Homeowners Prepare for Extreme Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof, a leader in innovative roof restoration and maintenance, has announced the release of its 2026 "Storm-Ready Roof" Checklist. This educational initiative is designed to help North Carolina homeowners identify and mitigate potential roofing vulnerabilities before the onset of the region's volatile spring and summer storm seasons.

As North Carolina faces increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, including high-wind thunderstorms and seasonal hurricanes, the integrity of a home's primary defense—its roof—is critical. Guaranteed Roof's new resource provides a structured approach for residents to evaluate their property's readiness, focusing on proactive maintenance that can prevent costly emergency repairs.

The 2026 Storm-Ready Checklist

The checklist encourages a systematic ground-to-attic evaluation, highlighting several high-priority areas:

  • Shingle Integrity: Identifying lifting, curling, or missing shingles that serve as entry points for wind-driven rain.
  • Gutter Clearance: Ensuring drainage systems are free of debris to prevent water from backing up under the roofline.
  • Flashing and Seals: Inspecting the metal transitions around chimneys and vents where sealants may have cracked due to thermal expansion.
  • Attic Inspection: Checking for daylight or dark water stains on the underside of the roof deck, which indicate slow leaks.

"Storms in the Carolinas don't just create new problems; they often find and exploit existing weaknesses," said Matthew Weeks, CEO of Guaranteed Roof. "Our goal is to empower homeowners with the knowledge to spot these issues early. By identifying a loose shingle or a clogged downspout today, residents can avoid the structural damage and insurance headaches that follow a major weather event."

The company emphasizes that while many checks can be performed from the safety of the ground, a professional assessment is vital for aging roofs. Guaranteed Roof offers a full suite of services to address these needs, ranging from precision repairs and full-scale roof replacements to professional roof cleanings and roof restoration treatments.

About Guaranteed Roof

Guaranteed Roof is a dedicated exterior restoration provider serving homeowners and businesses throughout North Carolina. The company focuses on protecting local properties through a comprehensive range of professional services, including expert roof repairs, full roof replacements, and roof cleanings. As a specialist in asphalt shingle maintenance, the company also provides advanced roof rejuvenation treatments that restore shingle flexibility and durability. By combining traditional craftsmanship with modern restoration technology, Guaranteed Roof ensures that North Carolina roofs remain resilient against the state's diverse weather challenges.

Contact Information:
Name: Matthew Weeks
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: (470) 450-7663

SOURCE Guaranteed Roof

