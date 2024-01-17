Guard the Galaxy with New OtterBox Cases

"We recognize that Samsung users appreciate cutting edge, innovative products," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "To compliment these newest devices, OtterBox has expanded the case portfolio to include an all-new line-up of Symmetry Series graphics that are exclusive to Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra. We've also expanded the rugged Defender Series line to include a slimmer version of our most classic design, Defender XT."

OtterBox has a case design for anyone upgrading to the latest devices:

For the first time ever, Defender Series XT is available for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra. With all the rugged hallmarks of Defender Series, including port covers, multi-piece design and the highest drop protection rating, Defender Series XT is ready for action in a slimmer package. 1

for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra has all the features of rugged protection – from port covers to a multi-piece design to ensure your new device is protected from everything life throws at it. Defender Series Pro adds anti-microbial properties for an even more protective case. Symmetry Series is sleek, stylish and features all new graphics exclusively for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, inspired by noodles and nature for a fun and whimsical line-up. 1

OtterBox cases for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra are available now on otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you, the screen, primarily interior pieces or holster. OtterBox cases with antimicrobial protection are currently available in the U.S. only.

