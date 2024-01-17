Guard the Galaxy with New OtterBox Cases

-More Styles Available for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to explore the newest Galaxy with protective cases from the OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. OtterBox is ready to protect the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra with all a full line of cases designed to perfectly compliment the new devices.

"We recognize that Samsung users appreciate cutting edge, innovative products," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "To compliment these newest devices, OtterBox has expanded the case portfolio to include an all-new line-up of Symmetry Series graphics that are exclusive to Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra. We've also expanded the rugged Defender Series line to include a slimmer version of our most classic design, Defender XT."

OtterBox has a case design for anyone upgrading to the latest devices:

  • For the first time ever, Defender Series XT is available for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra. With all the rugged hallmarks of Defender Series, including port covers, multi-piece design and the highest drop protection rating, Defender Series XT is ready for action in a slimmer package.1
  • The classic Defender Series for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra has all the features of rugged protection – from port covers to a multi-piece design to ensure your new device is protected from everything life throws at it. Defender Series Pro adds anti-microbial properties for an even more protective case.1,2
  • Symmetry Series is sleek, stylish and features all new graphics exclusively for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, inspired by noodles and nature for a fun and whimsical line-up.1
  • Commuter Series is a thin, two-piece phone case that keeps devices safe from drops in the office or out in the field. Built to beat the daily grind, Commuter Series has a sleek profile with robust defense and added grip to ensure Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra is protected mile after mile.1
  • OtterBox continues to innovate and expand its screen protection offerings and is excited to introduce PolyArmor for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra. This screen protector is made of 60-percent recycled materials and keeps the brilliant display free of scratches.

OtterBox cases for Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered. 

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it. 

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you, the screen, primarily interior pieces or holster. OtterBox cases with antimicrobial protection are currently available in the U.S. only.

