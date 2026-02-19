Guardian and Park Avenue Securities teams recognized by DALBAR for 21 consecutive years

Contact Centers earn first-place rankings across customer service award categories

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) and Park Avenue Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian and the firm's broker-dealer and corporate Registered Investment Advisor, have once again been recognized by DALBAR for delivering best-in-class customer service. This achievement marks the 21st consecutive year that DALBAR has honored Guardian and Park Avenue Securities teams.

Guardian's Individual Life, Individual Disability, and Annuity Contact Centers, along with the Park Avenue Securities Contact Center, earned first-place rankings in DALBAR's independent customer service awards, which evaluate responsiveness, accuracy, and service quality across the financial services industry.

Guardian's Individual Life and Individual Disability Contact Centers both earned first-place rankings in DALBAR's Insurance Service Award. The Individual Life Contact Center was recognized for the ninth straight year, while the Individual Disability Contact Center received this honor for the 11 th consecutive year.

Guardian's Annuity Contact Center achieved a first-place ranking in DALBAR's Annuity Service Award, its ninth consecutive year of recognition.

The Park Avenue Securities Contact Center secured a first-place ranking in DALBAR's Financial Intermediary Service Award, its eighth consecutive year of recognition.

"Exceptional service is foundational to how we support our customers in reaching their financial goals," said Erin Culek, Head of Financial Protection and Retirement Solutions at Guardian. "Our more than two consecutive decades of recognition from DALBAR reflect the consistency, expertise, and care our contact center colleagues bring to every customer interaction. I am grateful to each of them for all they do to inspire well-being."

"DALBAR's recognition speaks to the high standards and dedication of our Park Avenue Securities Contact Center team," said Mike Perry, Head of Client Solutions and Wealth Management at Guardian. "I thank everyone for their commitment and look forward to continuing our support for advisors and their clients in achieving lasting success."

Providing expertise across audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications for half a century, DALBAR is a longstanding leader in independent research for the financial services sector. DALBAR award recipients, which the firm selects through a detailed and impartial audit process, set the standard for quality in the industry. DALBAR's recognitions add to an extensive history of awards for Guardian. Learn more at https://www.guardianlife.com/news/awards-and-recognitions.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

