Guardian unveils "The Year Ahead," revealing how 2026's major financial themes will shape Americans' financial future

Inaugural report empowers individuals to navigate uncertainty, identify emerging opportunities, and plan holistically across their financial lives

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As headlines and data often paint a conflicting economic picture, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) has issued Guardian Wealth Insights: The Year Ahead, an outlook designed to help Americans make sense of the financial opportunities and challenges in 2026.

From navigating megatrends like inflation and regulatory changes to insights on private markets, this outlook explores the financial themes shaping 2026 and provides an educational foundation for individuals and business owners considering their own plans. Perspectives include:

Macroeconomic trends: The Guardian Wealth Advanced Markets team provides actionable guidance to help individuals confidently pursue growth while intentionally minding the risks in a shifting economic environment, with an emphasis on the need for disciplined, holistic financial planning.

Small business spotlight: A Guardian financial advisor discusses how to ensure employees and key leaders share in economic rewards and how that can help support business growth and succession planning.

Views from Guardian's General Account: Nick Liolis, Guardian's Chief Investment Officer, shares lessons for individuals based on the long-term, disciplined investment model of Guardian's $80B General Account, including leveraging solutions that provide access to differentiated strategies and broaden the scope of their portfolios.

A word from Hamilton Lane: A leading global private markets firm and strategic Guardian partner, Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) details how private markets are transforming investment strategies—offering access to a dynamic, thriving part of the global economy and providing the potential for higher returns and greater diversification.

"The mindset that will define lasting success in 2026 is confidently pursuing growth while being wise to the risks," said Mike Perry, Head of Client Solutions & Wealth Management at Guardian. "With disciplined planning, individuals can navigate volatility, capitalize on emerging trends, and align their financial decisions with their unique goals—ensuring financial confidence in even the most uncertain of times. This outlook is intended to help individuals take a proactive step toward building overall well-being across mind, body, and wallet."

The outlook reflects the expertise of the Guardian Wealth Advanced Markets team, whose members include attorneys, CPAs, CLUs, ChFCs, and tax professionals and have over 255 cumulative years of experience in advanced planning for individuals, businesses, and wealth transfer. With plans to issue updates to The Year Ahead on a regular basis, the Guardian Wealth Advanced Markets team also serves as an in-house expert to Guardian's financial advisors, providing real-time insights, counsel, commentary, and resources to help support every facet of clients' financial lives—from business, family, legacy, and protection to liquidity and retirement.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion — the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

