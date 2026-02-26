Guardian announces strategic partnership with Avantos, enhancing wealth management capabilities and accelerating AI-driven transformation

Next-generation technology will help Guardian advisors deepen client relationships and support clients' financial well-being

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today announced a strategic partnership with Avantos, an AI-native operating system built to modernize how financial institutions onboard and service clients.

With Avantos' platform, Guardian's financial advisors will soon be able to leverage next-generation technology to deepen client relationships and better support their holistic financial well-being. As part of the first phase of the partnership, advisors will be able to:

Connect data, teams, and workflows in a single intelligent system, ensuring streamlined, compliant, and consistent onboarding experiences.





Reduce friction in management of clients, improving advisor productivity.





Deliver agility and scalability that help advisors service clients more effectively.

Over time, Guardian's financial advisors will have access to additional Avantos-powered capabilities, with AI tools designed to help advisors support all facets of clients' investment and protection needs.

In addition to using the platform for its advisors, Guardian is also a strategic insurance partner for Avantos and has made an investment in the company. Guardian's early-stage investment in Avantos underscores its confidence in the transformative potential of AI and its commitment to leveraging the technology to modernize its platforms and further enhance its wealth management capabilities.

"Guardian's partnership with Avantos builds on our broader innovation portfolio to empower our advisors to serve as trusted partners in clients' financial lives," said Mike Perry, Head of Client Solutions and Wealth Management at Guardian. "Especially as clients look to navigate the impact and complexity of today's uncertain market, we're making sure our advisors have the tools they need to improve productivity so they can focus on helping clients realize their financial plans and goals."

"Avantos was built as an AI-native operating system to modernize how institutions onboard and service clients. We're excited to partner with Guardian to help ensure their advisors can spend more time with clients—and less time in systems," said Rabih Ramadi, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Avantos.

The partnership with Avantos builds on other recent enhancements to Guardian's wealth management capabilities, including the addition of Mike Perry to Guardian's leadership team as Head of Client Solutions and Wealth Management. In January 2026, Guardian also introduced the Guardian Wealth Advanced Markets team, whose members include attorneys, CPAs, CLUs, ChFCs, and tax professionals who have over 255 cumulative years of experience in advanced planning for individuals, businesses, and wealth transfer. With the launch of their inaugural The Year Ahead report, the Guardian Wealth Advanced Markets team provides real-time insights, counsel, commentary, and resources to financial advisors to help support every angle of clients' financial lives.

