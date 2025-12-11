Guardian announces $1.7 billion dividend allocation

Board of Directors approves the largest dividend payout in the company's 165-year history

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) announced its Board of Directors has approved a record dividend allocation of $1.7 billion to participating policyholders in 2026, extending its legacy of paying a dividend every year since 1868. Guardian's dividend to policyholders is up 9% from 2025 and has grown at a compound annual rate of 10% since 2020. The company also increased its Dividend Interest Rate (DIR) to 6.25%.

These results are driven by Guardian's long-term diversified business strategy, sound underwriting, responsible capital management, and robust investment returns. As validation of its financial strength, Guardian remains one of the strongest and most highly rated insurance companies in the United States with an Aa1 (High Quality) rating by Moody's Investors Service, an A++ (Superior) rating by A.M. Best Company, and an AA+ (Very Strong) rating from Standard & Poor's.

"Our record dividend announcement for participating policyholders reflects the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our company, and the dedication of our colleagues and financial advisors," said Andrew McMahon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian. "As a mutual company, the shared value with our policyholders is what sets us apart and underpins the trust we've built for generations."

Guardian recently implemented strategic partnerships with Janus Henderson and Hamilton Lane, adding value for its policyholders by advancing its investment strategy and enhancing its wealth management capabilities. To elevate the customer experience and ease of doing business, Guardian also continues to invest in technology and artificial intelligence. These and other efforts by the company have contributed to Guardian's recognition for its industry-leading customer service.

Guardian's full-year financial results as of December 31, 2024, include:

$2.4 billion in operating income

$11 billion in capital

$171.5 billion in assets under administration

$9.3 billion in total surplus

$7.4 billion in benefits paid to policyholders

$936 billion in life insurance in-force

"We continue to lead with our purpose to inspire well-being® and provide certainty in an uncertain world. This guides our decision making and we remain committed to helping our policyholders achieve happier, healthier lives across their well-being — mind, body, and wallet®," said McMahon.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion — the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimers

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

All guarantees are backed by the strength and claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

The ratings of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) quoted in this report are as of December 31, 2024 and are subject to change. The ratings earned by Guardian do not apply to the investments issued by The Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (GIAC) or offered through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS). Rankings refer to Guardian's standing within the range of possible ratings offered by each agency.

