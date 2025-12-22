Guardian's Individual Life Contact Center receives J.D. Power Certification for outstanding customer service for eighth year

Exceeding industry benchmarks, this year's Certification marks the 15th consecutive year Guardian has collectively earned J.D. Power recognition

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) has once again been recognized by J.D. Power, the standard bearer in evaluating and certifying companies for outstanding customer service.

Guardian's Individual Life Contact Center has received the J.D. Power Customer Service Certification for the eighth consecutive year with a survey score that exceeded the benchmark required for recognition by more than 50 points. Overall, Guardian has now been recognized by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service for 15 years in a row.

"Every colleague within our Individual Life Contact Center plays a crucial role in our success through their commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences," said Erin Culek, Head of Financial Protection and Retirement Solutions at Guardian. "Earning recognition from J.D. Power reflects not only our team's unwavering dedication, but also the trust, satisfaction, and lasting connections built with our customers. We look forward to continuing to help individuals grow their financial confidence and support their well-being for years to come."

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights and data analytics. Its Certified Customer Service Program employs a rigorous process to determine certification. J.D. Power uses a comprehensive survey that measures customer satisfaction, operational excellence, loyalty, and advocacy for the assisted phone channel and the interactive voice response (IVR) routing. J.D. Power also conducts staff interviews, an onsite evaluation, and compares operations to dozens of established best practices across more than 20 categories that drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction. Companies must meet a cross-industry-derived customer satisfaction benchmark for excellence and be compliant with the operational evaluation standards in order to earn certification.

The J.D. Power certification adds to a long list of recognitions for Guardian. Learn more at: https://www.guardianlife.com/news/awards-and-recognitions.

Media contact:

[email protected]

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

All guarantees are backed by the strength and claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

* J.D. Power 2011-2017 Certified Contact Center ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.

* J.D. Power 2018-2025 Certified Customer Service ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/business/awards.

J.D. Power are not affiliates or subsidiaries of Guardian.

8647908.1 (12/27)

SOURCE Guardian