Guardian announces $1.6 billion dividend allocation

The largest in the company's 164-year history, allocation reflects Guardian's consistent and continued growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® ( Guardian ) announced that its Board of Directors approved a dividend allocation of $1.6 billion to participating policyholders in 2025. The company also increased its Dividend Interest Rate (DIR) to 6.10%.

Up 14% in total, the dividend allocation reflects Guardian's continued growth, driven by its strong business strategy, consistent operating results, and unwavering legacy of financial strength and mutuality.

"We're proud of our continued growth and ability to deliver appropriate returns for our policyholders," said Andrew McMahon, CEO and President of Guardian. "Especially amid many global challenges, our performance reflects our long-term outlook, ability to navigate risk responsibly, and financial strength."

Guardian remains one of the strongest and most highly rated insurance companies in the US. Its track record and financial strength are underpinned by sound underwriting, prudent capital management, and robust investment returns.

As part of its commitment to mutuality, Guardian's purpose is to inspire well-being®. With its Mind, Body, and Wallet ® report finding that financial wellness is a leading indicator of mental, physical, and overall well-being, Guardian is focused on empowering customers with relevant products, services, and experiences. Recent efforts include expanding the company's market-leading retirement annuity business, deepening its strategic partnership with HPS Investment Partners (HPS) , and including digital wellness resources within various insurance products. Guardian continues to be recognized for its industry-leading customer service.

"It's a privilege to serve our customers. As we look to our future, our investments in technology, artificial intelligence, and data and analytics help ensure we continue to exceed their expectations and remain a pillar of stability," said McMahon.

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2023, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $80.3 billion; liabilities = $71.2 billion (including $58.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.1 billion.

