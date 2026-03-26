Guardian's paid leave benefit rider to its short-term disability insurance simplifies administration while providing equitable benefits to help support employees' well-being

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today announced the expansion of its paid leave benefit rider to 40 states, significantly broadening employers' ability to offer competitive, equitable paid family leave regardless of whether a state has a paid family and medical leave (PFML) mandate. The update marks an especially critical milestone as new research from Guardian finds a growing demand nationwide for paid leave solutions.

Guardian expands paid leave benefit rider to 40 states, addressing employees’ evolving needs amid growing regulatory complexities

Download The Paid Leave Imperative report here: https://www.guardianlife.com/reports/the-paid-leave-imperative

First introduced in 2024, Guardian's paid leave benefit rider can be added to the company's short-term disability plan and is the industry's most widely available paid family leave offering. This rider enables employers to offer parental bonding leave or extended coverage for family care, including leaves related to military exigency or caring for a seriously ill relative.

Amid an evolving patchwork of state and local leave laws, Guardian's paid leave benefit rider allows employers to provide a consistent and equitable leave offering for all employees. Whether or not a state-specific mandate exists, employers can help streamline administration and deliver the same paid family leave benefits across their entire workforce. This uniform approach not only helps to attract and retain talent but can also enhance support for employees' financial wellness and overall well-being.

"Providing consistent paid leave benefits to all employees is essential to helping them feel supported and, in turn, foster a thriving workplace," said Jessica Vanscavish, Head of Disability, Absence, Life, and Supplemental Health at Guardian. "Guardian's paid leave benefit rider was specifically designed to address benefit parity challenges amid today's increasingly complex regulatory landscape. We're proud to offer the industry's most widely available paid leave solution, alongside direct, personalized caregiver support services, enhancing workforce well-being in new and innovative ways as more employees than ever are juggling full-time work and caregiving."

The expansion of Guardian's paid leave benefit rider comes as employers are increasingly seeking out a variety of paid leave options to support employees' well-being needs. For instance, according to Guardian's report, the number of employers offering a privately administered PFML plan grew by 69% between 2020 and 2024. Those that provide both state-mandated benefits and a higher company-sponsored short-term disability benefit increased by 71% during the same period.

Additional findings from The Paid Leave Imperative report include:

The number of employers adopting a broad paid leave policy—addressing multiple leave reasons instead of a separate policy approach—has more than doubled in recent years, from four in 10 employers in 2022 to more than 80% in 2024.

According to employers, the most common leave challenges are: Keeping up with changes to state and local leave laws (69%) Coordinating different types of absences (68%) Keeping up with changes to federal leave laws (66%)



View the full The Paid Leave Imperative report here: https://www.guardianlife.com/reports/the-paid-leave-imperative.

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About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2026 dividend allocation of $1.7 billion — the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

Guardian's Group Insurance products are underwritten and issued by The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, NY. Products are not available in all states.

All data is from Guardian's The Paid Leave Imperative report.

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SOURCE Guardian