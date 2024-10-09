Guardian launches GuardianWell™, a new digital hub designed to enhance benefits utilization and inspire well-being®

With half of employers looking to improve workforce understanding of benefits, GuardianWell will enhance benefits utilization by offering relevant wellness education and streamlined access to benefits

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) is announcing the launch of GuardianWell™, its new digital well-being hub for Group Benefits members.

A centerpiece of Guardian's mission to inspire well-being®, GuardianWell provides members with a single self-service online hub where they can engage with their wellness benefits and access educational content on mental, physical, and financial well-being, as well as on family and community support topics.

GuardianWell offers members a personalized experience based on their participation in Guardian's various wellness offerings. For all eligible benefits, members can learn more about services provided and how they can start to utilize and make the most of these wellness resources. Wellness offerings integrated into the platform include caregiver support services through Wellthy, a digital substance use management program for tobacco cessation through Pelago, cancer support services via Osara Health, dedicated mental wellness benefits from Spring Health, and employee assistance programs.

Guardian continues to build on its record of innovation and was one of the first carriers to build caregiver and cancer support within its long-term disability insurance product and include tobacco cessation services in dental insurance offerings. GuardianWell is designed to help members access, understand, and use this expanded suite of wellness benefits.

According to recent research from Guardian, both employers and employees say there is a critical need for enhanced benefits communication and education. Less than half of employees (45%), for example, say that their employer does a good job of educating them about available benefits. Employers feel similarly, with just half saying they are confident that their employees understand their benefits. Additionally, 51% of employers said they would be interested in a single platform through which all wellness-related benefits could be made available. With workplace benefits playing an influential role in supporting employee well-being, closing this education and utilization gap is essential.

"Employers and employees agree that workplace benefits play an important role in supporting a happy, healthy, and productive workforce," said Jonathan Mayhew, Head of Group Benefits at Guardian. "We are excited to launch GuardianWell to offer a one-stop-digital-hub to enhance understanding of wellness resources, drive utilization, and help our members take care of themselves and their families."

To ensure members can get the most out of their benefits, GuardianWell will have single sign-on integration with Guardian Anytime, Guardian's employee benefits online service portal.

The launch of GuardianWell coincides with other efforts by Guardian to support well-being, including:

Ensuring a simple and clear path to accessing benefits during major life events, including an employee's maternity journey. Across family planning and education, pregnancy, maternity leave, and return to work, members have access to a range of coordinated benefits and services. This includes fertility benefits through Guardian's critical illness insurance, estate and will preparation assistance through employee assistance programs, caregiving support and mental health services to support work-life balance, and access to short-term disability riders that can include coverage for adoption and paternity leave, as well as coverage to ensure new moms receive their benefits from day one. During it all, employees are supported by case managers who are prepared to provide comprehensive, empathetic support.

The development of an exclusive pet wellness offering to support pet parents. Guardian Group Benefits customers can elect to purchase a voluntary pet wellness benefit through Wagmo, which provides reimbursement for preventive and routine pet care expenses. With no restrictions for pet age, breed, or pre-existing conditions for all cats and dogs, there are no waiting periods or deductibles, and reimbursements are paid within 24 hours. The benefit also includes innovative telehealth services through VETalk, which provides pet owners with 24-hour access to a veterinary professional through text and video chat.

Initially available to new members with access to Guardian's caregiving support services through Wellthy, Guardian plans to expand GuardianWell's ecosystem and access to more members throughout 2025. More information can be found at https://www.guardianlife.com/group/guardianwell.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2024 dividend allocation of $1.398 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

