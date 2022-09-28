Guardian Life Names Industry Veteran Jonathan Mayhew Head of Group Benefits

Addition of Mayhew enhances the steps Guardian has taken to advance its strategy, drive growth, and deliver increased value to consumers

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® ( Guardian Life ) today announced Jonathan Mayhew as Head of Group Benefits, reporting to Chief Executive Officer and President Andrew McMahon. Mayhew will lead a team of three thousand dedicated colleagues working to inspire well-being for employees and family members of Guardian customers.

"Jonathan is a proven leader with extensive experience in employer-sponsored health benefits and a strong track record of growth, execution, and innovation. His rich experience and purpose-driven leadership style make him the right leader to drive growth in Guardian's Group Benefits and to support our continued success," said McMahon.

Through its Group Benefits business, Guardian is helping employers to attract and retain top talent by offering high quality employee benefits. Guardian's offerings include Dental, Vision, Life, Disability and Absence Management, Mental Wellness through Spring Health, and Supplemental Health products such as Hospital Indemnity Insurance, which provides financial protection against potentially devastating hospital bills.

Guardian continues to strengthen foundational capabilities and bring new offerings to market. Most recently the company launched innovative Dental plans that include Diminishing Deductible, which reduces each year the member is on the plan until it's $0 after three years, and Early Smiles, providing 100% network coverage for preventive, basic, and major care for children through age 12. This year Guardian also launched a national partnership with Spring Health, providing access to mental health professionals and a wide range of solutions clinically proven to reduce recovery times and help companies decrease employee turnover and increase productivity.1

Mayhew brings extensive experience in employer-sponsored health benefits and a strong track record of growth, execution, and innovation, including overseeing $52B in revenue and $4.3B in Operating Income as President of US Markets for Aetna. Most recently, Jonathan was CEO of Ontrak and previously served as Chief Transformation Officer at CVS Health. In prior roles, Jonathan led strategy, business development, product marketing and field operations, including sales and account management of dental and disability products.

"I'm excited to join Guardian and lead the Group Benefits business at a time when employers are increasingly focused on supporting, engaging, and retaining talent," said Mayhew. "I look forward to working with our colleagues, brokers, professional employer organizations, and medical partners to continue to distinguish Guardian as a partner of choice."

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted partner to 29 million consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. At Guardian, we believe in inspiring well-being and driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues and are building a progressive and inclusive culture. And we uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian is a Fortune 250 mutual company based in NYC and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits. Our 9,000 colleagues and 2,500 financial representatives serve with care and expertise, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2021 included $10.7 billion in capital and $1.9 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Disclaimer:

Mental wellness benefits discussed herein are provided by Spring Care, Inc., d/b/a Spring Health ("Spring Health"), 251 Park Avenue, South, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10010. Spring Health is not an insurance benefit. Insured products are offered by The Guardian Life Insurance Company, New York, N.Y. ("Guardian") which has a financial interest in Spring Health. Spring Health may not be offered through Guardian in all states.

1 Spring Health proprietary research based on results from use of the Spring Health platform, May 2021

