Guardian members with workplace benefits gain access to Peloton App, designed to inspire well-being®

Access to Peloton App One underscores the connection between physical, mental, and overall well-being for Guardian members

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to inspire well-being, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® ( Guardian ) announced eligible Group Benefits members will now have access to a curated suite of Instructor-led Peloton classes and wellness articles. These resources will be available for on-demand viewing through GuardianWell ™, beginning in January.

With a focus on the connection between physical and mental wellness, the classes and articles will be refreshed regularly, providing Guardian Group Benefits members with a range of content. Additionally, Guardian Group Benefits members with an approved long-term disability claim will receive a complimentary six-month Peloton App One Membership. Intended to support their return-to-health journey, members can engage with the Peloton App in the way that is most meaningful to them, including through classes that have an emphasis on stretching, meditation, and strength. Guardian is the first workplace benefits carrier to offer access to Peloton App One as part of its long-term disability offering.

According to Guardian's latest Mind, Body, and Wallet ® report, just one-third of Americans surveyed said they have "excellent" or "very good" physical or mental health. In many cases, the two are interconnected and can influence one another. According to the report, nearly half of individuals who report low emotional health also rate their physical health as low.

"The impact of physical and mental health on someone's overall well-being can be significant, especially during a period of illness or injury," said Matt Darula, Head of Product and Digital Offerings at Guardian. "Through Peloton, Guardian members now have access to world class content and expert instruction—from fitness classes that don't require any equipment to guided breathing exercises. These resources will help our members achieve their individualized return-to-work goals while supporting ongoing well-being efforts."

"We are fortunate to constantly hear from our Member community, so we know that no fitness journey is exactly the same," said Greg Hybl, SVP and General Manager of Peloton for Business. "Meeting people where they are is critical to setting them up for success for their fitness and wellness goals. We're excited to welcome Guardian members onto the Peloton platform to continue making wellness more accessible."

For Guardian, this announcement builds on the recent addition of several other partnerships designed to inspire well-being and support employee mental, physical, and financial health. Beginning with the rollout of mental health benefits through Spring Health and a pet wellness program with Wagmo in 2021, Guardian's ecosystem has since expanded to include caregiver support through Wellthy , tobacco cessation services through Pelago , and cancer support through Osara Health . Collectively, Guardian's rich product suite and network provides its Group Benefits members with market-leading tools to help support their well-being year-round.

For more information, visit guardianlife.com/group/well-being .

Media Contact

[email protected]

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Disclaimer

Guardian® is a registered trademark of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, NY. Copyright© 2024 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. All rights reserved.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2023, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $80.3 billion; liabilities = $71.2 billion (including $58.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.1 billion.

Peloton is an unaffiliated service provider for The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and is wholly responsible for the administration of these services. © Peloton 2012-2024, Peloton Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Guardian