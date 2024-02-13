Guardian Names Steve Rullo as Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Rullo Joins Guardian with 30 Years of Global Digital Transformation and Technology Leadership Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) today announced the appointment of Steve Rullo, an experienced digital and technology leader, as Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

Steve Rullo, Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Rullo brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, including an extensive track record leading digital transformation efforts and developing and executing technology strategies to meet shifting consumer needs and expectations. Rullo will report to Chief Executive Officer and President Andrew McMahon and succeeds Dean Del Vecchio who retired from Guardian in January.

"We're excited to welcome Steve to Guardian as we continue to redefine the consumer experience and adopt industry-leading digital capabilities," said Andrew McMahon. "Steve will be a crucial addition to our leadership team, where his strategic vision will help us advance our business strategy and continue to embed our purpose to inspire well-being™ through our technology and digital experiences."

In his new role, Rullo will be responsible for accelerating Guardian's digital transformation and technology capabilities to enable long-term growth. Rullo's appointment to the role of Chief Digital and Technology Officer comes as consumers increasingly expect personalization, ease of use, speed, and choice in their experiences and as organizations demand innovative technologies like AI and API integrations to expand and enhance capabilities.

"I'm excited to join Guardian and look forward to continuing the impressive digital and technological transformation work already underway," said Rullo. "As innovative technologies reshape the insurance industry and business today, there's never been a more important time to harness digital capabilities and transform operations to connect with and serve consumers in new ways."

Rullo previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Great-West Lifeco (GWL), where he led technology strategy, governance and oversight for GWL's operating companies across insurance, wealth management, and reinsurance. Prior to GWL, Rullo spent 20 years at General Electric (GE), where he most recently served as Division CIO for GE Capital and Corporate CIO for Finance and Global Operations.

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With over 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues and are building an inclusive and innovative culture and uplift individuals and communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation1, which included a 2024 dividend allocation of $1.398 billion – the largest in the company's history2. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

1 Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2022, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $76.0 billion; liabilities = $67.2 billion (including $55.0 billion of reserves); and surplus = $8.8 billion.

2 Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors.

