Guardian Research Network Celebrates Debut of New Early Cancer Detection Test

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Research Network (GRN) today recognized the debut of a groundbreaking multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test called Galleri™. Able to detect more than 50 types of cancers[1] through a simple blood draw, Galleri is intended to complement U.S. guideline-recommended cancer screenings.

"GRN and our partners are gratified to be a major contributor to GRAIL's landmark Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) study that will help improve lives through early detection," said Mark L. Watson, M.D., Ph.D., chief operating officer at Guardian Research Network. "We're pleased to work with companies such as GRAIL to support breakthrough products and thank our patients who participated through GRN's nationwide partnership of community hospitals. As a group, community hospitals provide 85 percent of both cancer and primary care, so cancer screening such as Galleri which is reliable and evidence-based is an important advancement—particularly in community hospitals where ease-of-use and cost-effectiveness are critical."

GRN's involvement in CCGA included identifying nearly 20 percent of patients for enrollment from just seven percent of the study's active trial sites. To speed clinical development, GRN translates data into cures by harmonizing widely diverse patient data to accelerate next generation clinical trials for life threatening diseases, such as cancer.

Today, the majority of cancers are found too late when outcomes are often deadly. The ability to detect cancer early is critical, as cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death in the U.S. this year. Recommended screening tests save lives, but only cover five cancer types and screen for a single cancer at a time. In fact, cancers responsible for 71 percent of cancer deaths have no recommended early detection screening.[2]

Galleri detects DNA that tumors shed into the bloodstream. In the CCGA study, Galleri demonstrated the ability to detect more than 50 types of cancers—over 45 of which lack screening tests—with a low false positive rate of less than 1 percent. When a cancer signal is detected, Galleri is able to identify where in the body the cancer is located with high accuracy, a critical component to help enable healthcare providers to direct diagnostic next steps and care.

"We are grateful to Guardian Research Network for its dedication to advancing new technologies for early cancer detection, and for playing a pivotal role in the development of Galleri," said Dr. Josh Ofman, chief medical officer and head of external affairs at GRAIL."A simple blood test capable of detecting more than 50 cancers is a ground-breaking advancement, and could have a tremendous human and economic benefit."

