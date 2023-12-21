Guarding Against SAD With Greenfilled Supplements

Seasonal Affective Disorder Is a Common Struggle for Many Individuals. Greenfilled's Memory Supplement Is a Natural Support for Cognitive Well-Being.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled's Memory supplement features a combination of natural ingredients, including phytoplankton, Ginkgo Biloba, Panax Ginseng, and Bacopa Monnieri. Together, these provide a synergistic range of benefits that help support overall cognitive well-being. This can help with things like memory and critical thinking. Fueling the body with basic nutrition required for cognitive health can also have the added benefit of helping it naturally ward off seasonal depression.

"When you encourage proper neuronal functioning and overall cognitive activity, it can have a huge impact on how you handle things like anxiety and depression," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño. "Our goal is to help the body function as healthy as possible, including the brain, so that it can stay healthy and balanced. This doesn't mean our Memory formula is a direct solution for anxiety and depression, but it absolutely provides a baseline of cognitive health that is crucial in the ongoing fight for mental health and clarity."

Approximately 5% of U.S. adults experience SAD for a significant portion of the year. Usually, this is connected to the fall and winter months, leading to its nickname of the "winter blues." SAD is linked to biochemical imbalances in the brain resulting from shorter days. There are many solutions on the market for SAD. Mayo Clinic reports that those with the condition can use light therapy, psychotherapy, and stronger medications to address the issue.

As a green, clean alternative, Greenfilled's Memory supplement provides key cognitive ingredients that support healthy brain function. Ginkgo Biloba, for example, has been known as an effective treatment for depression. Bacopa Monnieri has a similar track record, and Panax Ginseng has also been proven to be effective as a mood regulator.

Even Greenfilled's flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®, helps the mind on a cellular level. It is a critical compound of concentrated superoxide dismutase, which functions as the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. It is a powerful tool in reducing oxidative stress and is a critical compound found in every healthy cell.

SAD is a common struggle for millions of individuals throughout the fall and winter months. As they wait for days to get longer again, those managing SAD can use a daily dose of Greenfilled's Memory supplement to keep their mind strong and their cognition sharp as they seek to minimize and manage anxiety and depression on an annual basis.

About Greenfilled
Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

