Guess Who's Back, Back Again? Whataburger's® Dr Pepper Shake Returns for a Limited Time

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger is stirring up excitement with the return of a fan-favorite – the iconic Dr Pepper Shake! It's the chilly sip that gets everyone talking, and it's back to cool down your taste buds just in time to help beat the late summer heat. But don't snooze on this because this creamy dream is only here for a limited time.

A promotional image featuring the text "The Whataburger Dr Pepper Shake Available for a limited time" on a maroon background with a hand holding a shake in an orange and white striped cup. A hand holding a Dr Pepper Shake in an orange and white striped Styrofoam cup. An orange tray with a striped liner sits on a table in the background.

Combining Whataburger's rich and creamy vanilla shake base with that classic Dr Pepper taste is like a flavor party in a cup, and you're all invited. Pair this sweet treat with a Patty Melt or a WhataWings meal, dip your fries in (we won't tell), or just enjoy it on its own.

Available at participating Whataburger locations, the Dr Pepper Shake is the perfect plus-one for those late-night hangs or as a sweet escape from the midday slump. Enjoy it in-store or snag one at the drive-thru. And with curbside pickup and delivery options, getting your Dr Pepper Shake fix is easier than ever. Hit up the Whataburger App or Whataburger.com , and you'll be sipping on nostalgia in no time.

Customers who download the Whataburger App and create an account immediately earn rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For more information, please visit Whataburger.com .

