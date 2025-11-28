Guests Can Shop Cyber Monday Savings at Target Like Never Before Using AI and New Digital Features

Target's app in ChatGPT, AI-powered Gift Finder and Deals page make it easier than ever to discover and buy Cyber deals

Target's Cyber Monday sale from Nov. 30 – Dec. 1 offers savings of up to 50% off thousands of trending items across top national brands, guest-favorite owned brands and an expanded Target Plus marketplace

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Cyber Monday, Target (NYSE: TGT) is reimagining holiday shopping. From the moment they open the Target app or visit Target.com, guests will experience a new kind of Cyber Monday — one powered by AI, personalization and ease, designed to make finding the perfect gift joyful, not stressful. Guests can shop smarter, save faster and find everything on their list — all while enjoying up to 50% off thousands of must-have items, including many available only at Target.

"Consumers love Target because we make shopping fun, and this holiday season we're committed to delivering an experience that's easier and more joyful than ever," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "By pairing innovation and AI with amazing products and unbeatable value, we're giving guests a more personal, effortless way to find the perfect gift for everyone on their list."

AI and Digital Innovation That Make Shopping Effortless

Leading up to Cyber Monday, 68% of shoppers say they plan to use social media, lists and AI to aid their gift search this season1 and Target is meeting them where they are with an unforgettable experience built around simplicity, inspiration and speed.

Target App in ChatGPT : Target now offers a complete shopping experience through its app in ChatGPT, turning holiday shopping into a curated, conversational experience powered by AI.

: Target now offers a complete shopping experience through its app in ChatGPT, turning holiday shopping into a curated, conversational experience powered by AI. Target Gift Finder : Target's AI-powered feature that has already helped thousands of guests find thoughtful, personalized gifts in just a few taps.

: Target's AI-powered feature that has already helped thousands of guests find thoughtful, personalized gifts in just a few taps. List Scanner : A new Target app feature letting guests scan and shop directly from handwritten wish lists, making gift-giving easier than ever.

: A new Target app feature letting guests scan and shop directly from handwritten wish lists, making gift-giving easier than ever. Target Deals Page: A dedicated destination on the Target app and Target.com where consumers can explore top offers tailored just for them and get a sneak peek at the hottest upcoming deals — making it easier than ever to plan their shopping.

Cyber Monday Two-Day Sale: The Best Brands at the Best Prices

Starting Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 a.m. CT, Target's Cyber Monday event will run through Monday, Dec. 1 — exclusively on Target.com and in the Target app with select offers available in-store. Guests can shop thousands of deals — with savings of up to 50% off — across popular categories from trending seasonal must-haves to stylish gifts for everyone on their list. Deals include some of the best of the season across toys, apparel and shoes, tech, kitchen appliances, furniture, home décor and more from Target's beloved owned brands, top national brands and select brands from Target Plus, Target's curated digital marketplace.

Cyber Monday sale highlights include:

Up to 50% off select clothing and shoes from brands including Champion, Crocs, Lands' End, Cat & Jack, Universal Thread, Wild Fable and A New Day

Up to 50% off tech including brands like Bose, Sony, Beats and Meta

Save up to $200 on select Apple devices

25% off skincare, haircare, cosmetics and beauty gift sets

Up to 50% off small appliances and cookware plus an extra 15% off select items from brands including Ninja and Cuisinart

Up to 50% off select toys from brands like Miniverse, Play-Doh and Pokemon

Up to 50% off select bedding, bath and decor items

Up to 60% off furniture

40% off select performance gear from brands including All In Motion and JoyLab

25% off select vitamins and nutrition

Guests can stretch their Cyber Monday savings even further with an extra 5%2 off when they pay with a Target Circle Card — adding even more cheer to some of this season's best deals. Target Circle also unlocks additional, personalized ways to save, from everyday essentials to deals on the newest trends for gifting and gathering. Target Circle is free to join, and consumers can sign up for Target Circle through the Target app or on Target.com.

Even More to Shop on Target Plus

Just in time for Cyber Monday shopping, Target's curated digital marketplace, Target Plus, continues to expand – offering guests an even wider range of the new and on-trend products they're looking for, with favorites like Crocs, Lands' End, HP, Lenovo, Philips, Vera Bradley, Cupshe and more offering great deals across popular categories.

Over the past year, Target Plus has more than doubled its number of trusted marketplace partners, and shopping the Target Plus marketplace provides guests the same benefits as shopping at Target, including: 5%2 off when you pay with a Target Circle Card, free shipping on orders over $35, free returns at any Target store and holiday price matching — as well as the assurance that every brand is hand-selected for quality and reliability.

From Cyber Monday deals to everyday savings, guests know Target is the go-to for an easy, affordable and joyful shopping and gifting experience. For more on the latest deals and store hours, visit Target.com and the Target app. And for more on all the ways Target is delivering holiday magic, savings and ease this season, visit Target's holiday press hub.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

1According to Deloitte's 2025 Holiday Survey.

2Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

