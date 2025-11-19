Target to Launch First-of-its-Kind Conversational, Curated Shopping Experience in ChatGPT

Target's new app experience in ChatGPT will stand out by offering curated browsing, multi-item purchases in a single transaction, fresh food shopping and multiple fulfillment options

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that consumers will be able to discover and shop Target right inside ChatGPT, part of an effort to reimagine AI-powered shopping as a curated, conversational experience — and just in time for holiday shopping.

The Target app in ChatGPT reimagines AI-powered shopping as a curated, conversational experience. In the new Target app in ChatGPT, users can ask for help and inspiration, from getting exactly what they need to discovering more to love, like ideas for a holiday family movie night.

Launching next week in beta, Target will offer a complete shopping experience through its app in ChatGPT, with the ability to purchase multiple items in a single transaction, shop fresh food products, and select drive up, pick up or shipping fulfillment options. Shoppers will also soon be able to request personalized recommendations, browse and build baskets from across Target's full assortment, and purchase seamlessly through their Target account. It's designed to deliver what consumers already love about Target: curation, convenience and value.

"At Target, everything starts with the guest, and that means meeting them wherever they are, including emerging spaces like ChatGPT, where millions of consumers visit," said Prat Vemana, executive vice president and chief information and product officer, Target. "We're proud to be one of the first retailers bringing shopping into this new channel, partnering with OpenAI to make discovery through the Target app in ChatGPT as easy and joyful as browsing our aisles. Our goal is simple: make every interaction feel as natural, helpful and inspiring as chatting with a friend."

"A big part of the AI transformation is happening inside enterprises, and Target is a great example of what that shift looks like when it's done with ambition and speed. We're excited to work with Target as they weave intelligence throughout their business to create useful and joyful experiences for their customers and their employees," said Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI.

Shopping meets conversation

Nearly half of Gen Z consumers would trust AI to help choose what they buy, from clothing and skincare to everyday essentials, according to a recent Harris Poll. The findings highlight how quickly AI is shaping the way people shop and discover new ideas.

Through the experience of the new Target app in ChatGPT, users can ask for help getting exactly what they need and discovering more to love. An example of how it will work:

In the ChatGPT interface, the guest tags Target and asks for help to "plan for a holiday family movie night."

The Target app in ChatGPT responds with suggestions across Target's style-led assortment of cozy-chic winter products, from throw blankets and candles to new snacks and warm slippers.

The guest can browse the options, build a basket with multiple items and seamlessly purchase with their choice of fulfillment options, including free same-day Drive Up and Order Pickup at the store, or shipping.

This is just the beginning. The Target experience in ChatGPT will continue to evolve in the weeks ahead as Target enhances it with new features, such as linking Target Circle accounts and offering same-day delivery, that make it even more helpful based on how consumers use it.

Scaling AI across the business

This partnership with OpenAI is part of Target's broader investment in technology designed to elevate the experience for guests, team members and vendor partners.

Teams across Target are using ChatGPT Enterprise, which is designed for use with the retailer's proprietary data, to increase speed, simplify workflows and create more space for creativity. More broadly, Target uses AI to enhance operations across the company, from improving supply chain forecasting to simplifying store processes and personalizing the digital experience.

"Technology is helping define Target as a company that doesn't just use AI, but runs on AI," Vemana said. "It's enabling faster response to trends, powering guest interactions with more ease and joy, and giving teams intelligent tools that reduce friction so they can focus on what matters most: serving our guests."

Visit the retailer's holiday press hub for more ways Target is delivering magical shopping experiences all season long.

