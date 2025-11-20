Target Transforms Black Friday into an Experience with Deep Deals, Exclusive Launches and Surprise Giveaways

Black Friday deals at Target begin this Sunday, Nov. 23, with savings of up to 50% off across top categories

Exclusive product launches and surprise giveaways will make Black Friday shopping at Target more joyful than ever

The first 100 Black Friday shoppers at every store will receive a tote packed with holiday favorites, with 10 lucky shoppers per store taking home prizes ranging from $99 to $350

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced it's turning Black Friday into more than just a shopping day — it's an experience full of joy, discovery and unbeatable savings. Guests can expect immersive in-store moments, exclusive product launches and surprise giveaways all while saving up to 50% on top gifts across tech, toys, apparel and more. The Black Friday experience runs Sunday, Nov. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 29.

"Our guests are starting their holiday shopping earlier than ever, so we're turning Black Friday into a multi-day celebration made just for them," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "From incredible daily deals on the most-wanted gifts to in-store-only surprises, every moment of Black Friday at Target is designed to make it easier — and more joyful — for our guests to create lasting holiday memories."

An experience full of joy and savings

Guests can save big all week long with Black Friday deals across gifting and gathering essentials running Sunday, Nov. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 29, including:

Up to 50% off tech and video games from brands like Nintendo, Bose, Samsung and more.

Up to 50% off toys, including popular toys from brands like Barbie, Spiderman, Bluey, Disney, Play-Doh, Fisher-Price, Pokémon, games and puzzles and more

Up to 50% off small appliances and floorcare, from brands like Dyson, BISSEL, Instant Pot and more

50% off on select Beats headphones

40% off select sweatshirts and denim for all

Save up to $200 on select Apple products

Save $100 on PlayStation 5 consoles

Even more deals will drop Nov. 27-29, just in time for Black Friday proper, with Target Circle 360 members getting early access to select deals:

Up to 50% off toys including brands like Jurassic World, Squishmallows and FAO Schwarz

Up to 50% off sleepwear for all

40% off select LEGO sets

40% off Wondershop holiday décor

40% off shoes and slippers for all

40% off beauty sets

40% off sweaters for all

40% off outerwear and cold weather accessories

Up to 40% off men's & women's clothing from brands including Cupshe, Land's End, Coofandy and more

The Black Friday shopping experience

On Black Friday, Target stores nationwide will open their doors at 6 a.m. local time, welcoming guests to a unique shopping experience:

In-store-only Black Friday giveaways (available Friday, Nov. 28):

The first 100 guests in line at stores on Nov. 28 will receive a free limited-edition iridescent holiday tote filled with fun giveaways, while supplies last¹. 10 lucky shoppers per store will discover extra surprises inside, with prizes ranging in value from $99 to $350, including a Target Circle 360 membership, $100 Target GiftCard, Laifen Hair Dryer, Ninja Slushie machine or Beats Solo 4 headphones. Shoppers can also enjoy a taste of the season with samples of the new Starbucks Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, available exclusively at Starbucks Cafés inside Target stores.

This Black Friday, guests can join in the fun with The JoyPop Game — a giveaway experience designed to make the season even more joyful in stores across the country. To play, guests simply visit the JoyPop booth and press the joy popper to reveal a surprise. Players will have the chance to receive Yeti-inspired gift tags, iridescent wrapping paper and more — all inspired by Target's Alpine Village-themed shopping experience and its charming characters.

Shop the sought-after gifts of the season

This Black Friday, Target is turning gifting into a moment of discovery, launching seven of the hottest, of-the-moment gifts available only at Target. From Baby Three plushies and Topps NBA and Pokémon trading cards to a Mario Kart racing jacket and Wicked collector's book, these exclusive finds celebrate fandoms how only Target can:

"Wicked: For Good" Vinyl & Collector's Book. Celebrate the year's most enchanting musical moment with a Target-exclusive vinyl for $49.99 and keepsake collector's book priced at $28.

Celebrate the year's most enchanting musical moment with a Target-exclusive vinyl for $49.99 and keepsake collector's book priced at $28. Target and Nintendo's Mario Kart Racing Jacket. Target and Nintendo have teamed up for an exclusive, limited-edition Mario Kart racing jacket to get you excited for the action of Mario Kart World Game for Nintendo Switch 2. Priced at $69.99 and available only at Target, the jacket combines vintage racing style with modern streetwear flair.

Target and Nintendo have teamed up for an exclusive, limited-edition Mario Kart racing jacket to get you excited for the action of Mario Kart World Game for Nintendo Switch 2. Priced at $69.99 and available only at Target, the jacket combines vintage racing style with modern streetwear flair. Target-Exclusive Trading Cards. Score big with limited-edition Topps Basketball Black Friday Edition, featuring exclusive Blackout Parallels and highly coveted Cooper Flagg Rookie Cards, and Pokémon sets designed exclusively for Target. The Topps Basketball Black Friday Edition collection is available Nov. 28 in store and includes Value Boxes at $34.99 and Binders ($24.99), while exclusive Pokémon bundles are available Nov. 23 in store and online for $34.99 (regularly $49.99). Purchases are limited to two per item per transaction.

Score big with limited-edition Topps Basketball Black Friday Edition, featuring exclusive Blackout Parallels and highly coveted Cooper Flagg Rookie Cards, and Pokémon sets designed exclusively for Target. The Topps Basketball Black Friday Edition collection is available Nov. 28 in store and includes Value Boxes at $34.99 and Binders ($24.99), while exclusive Pokémon bundles are available Nov. 23 in store and online for $34.99 (regularly $49.99). Purchases are limited to two per item per transaction. Launching Nov. 16, the new Champion collection brings a bold mix of sport, style and team pride to Target. The line reimagines officially licensed NFL and NCAA apparel with modern, street-ready design. Featuring gear from 17 NFL and 10 NCAA teams, prices start at $29.99.

Blogilates by Cassey Ho returns with a limited-edition drop featuring feminine, romantic and statement-making styles that take activewear from workout to weekend. With prices from $25 to $40, the collection blends studio-to-street versatility with Cassey's signature playful aesthetic.

returns with a limited-edition drop featuring feminine, romantic and statement-making styles that take activewear from workout to weekend. With prices from $25 to $40, the collection blends studio-to-street versatility with Cassey's signature playful aesthetic. Baby Three Special-Edition Plush Toy Collectibles. This year's most huggable and heartwarming plushies, available only at Target. Each limited-edition collectible is priced at $24.99.

Convenient ways to shop and save

Guests can shop Black Friday deals in stores, on Target.com or in the Target app — with flexible fulfillment options including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup (available within hours). Orders above $35 ship free with Next-Day Delivery or 2-Day Shipping and the new Deals Page on Target.com makes it easy to find personalized offers and preview upcoming promotions.

The celebration continues with Target's Cyber Monday Event, Nov. 30–Dec. 1, featuring online-only deals to wrap up the savings season. Visit Target's holiday press hub for more on all the ways the retailer is bringing joy and value to guests this season.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

*Deals with an asterisk denote early access for Target Circle 360 members

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Tote bag redemption tickets will be given out to first 100 customers in line outside a Target store on a "first-come, first-served", "while supplies last" basis. Void where prohibited by law. Must be 13 years or older. For full details, including odds disclosure and prize values, see Official Rules can be found in Target's store events page here. Sponsor: Target Enterprise, Inc.

SOURCE Target Corporation